Rinku Singh Sends Warning To Rivals Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 With 106* For Uttar Pradesh During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025

Rinku Singh has once again proven why he is one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket. Fresh off a late call-up to India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Singh carried his momentum into domestic cricket with a sensational performance for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The left-handed batter displayed his destructive prowess during Uttar Pradesh’s clash against Chandigarh in Rajkot on Friday, December 26, delivering a breathtaking innings that left fans and experts in awe.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Rapid Century

Singh blasted a rapid century in just 56 balls, finishing unbeaten on 106 off 60 deliveries*, a performance that validated his T20 World Cup selection. His innings was highlighted by 11 boundaries and 4 sixes, reflecting both impeccable shot selection and powerful hitting, at an astonishing strike rate of 176.67. This marked Singh’s second List A century and his career-best individual List A score.

Coming in at No. 5 after Abhishek Goswami’s early dismissal, Singh immediately took charge of the innings. The early stages were steadied by Aryan Juyal, who scored 134 off 118 balls, and Dhruv Jurel, who contributed 67 off 57 balls. Their 96-run partnership for the second wicket and the subsequent 71-run stand with Sameer Rizvi set a solid platform. However, it was after Rizvi’s departure that Singh truly shifted the momentum. He not only anchored the innings but also accelerated the scoring, forging a crucial 134-run partnership with Juyal for the fourth wicket.

Gamechanger

Singh later combined with Prashant Veer, who made 63 off 35 balls, to further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s innings. These key partnerships propelled the team to an imposing total of 367/4 in 50 overs, leaving Chandigarh with a massive target to chase. Singh’s ability to take control of the game and maintain composure under pressure was on full display, demonstrating why he is regarded as one of India’s most explosive young batters.

This innings reinforced Singh’s reputation as a game-changer, capable of altering the course of a match single-handedly. His performance not only helped Uttar Pradesh post a formidable total but also cemented his readiness for the international stage, giving Indian cricket fans plenty of reasons to get excited ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With performances like this, Rinku Singh is steadily carving a place for himself among India’s future batting stars.