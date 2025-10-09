Indian cricket star Rinku Singh has reportedly come under threat from the underworld, with the notorious Dawood Ibrahim gang, also known as D-Company, allegedly sending ransom demands to the player’s promotional team. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the gang issued three ransom notices between February and April 2025, demanding a sum of ₹5 crore.

Arrests Made in Rinku Singh Threat Case

Two suspects linked to the case, Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Naveed, were apprehended in the West Indies and handed over to Indian authorities on August 1. Both accused had prior criminal records, including a previous arrest for demanding ₹10 crore from Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of late former MLA Baba Siddiqui. During interrogation, one of the suspects reportedly admitted to personally calling Rinku Singh to demand ransom.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rising Cricket Star Faces Off-Field Challenges

Rinku Singh, who hails from humble beginnings in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has seen his profile soar in recent years. Recently engaged to MP Priya Saroj, the star finisher’s rising fame has also attracted unwanted attention, raising security concerns around his personal and professional life.

Stellar Cricketing Performances

On the field, Rinku Singh continues to impress. The 54-match T20I veteran has scored 550 runs for Team India at an impressive strike rate of 161.77 and an average of 42.31. In the Indian Premier League, Singh has played 58 games for Kolkata Knight Riders, accumulating 1,099 runs, and was part of KKR’s IPL-winning team in 2024.

Heroics in Asia Cup Final

Rinku recently made headlines with a match-winning performance in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, helping India secure a crucial victory. Notably, this was his first match of the tournament. While Singh struck the winning boundary, it was teammate Tila Varma who anchored the innings with a clinical unbeaten 69 runs.

Authorities Heighten Security Measures

Following the revelations, Mumbai police are reportedly reviewing Singh’s security arrangements to ensure his safety amid rising threats. The case highlights the growing concern over rising threats to high-profile athletes and public figures in India.