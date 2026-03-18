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NewsCricketRinku Singh to replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain? What we know ahead of IPL 2026
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Rinku Singh to replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain? What we know ahead of IPL 2026

Is Rinku Singh the new KKR captain? Here’s the truth behind Ajinkya Rahane’s future ahead of IPL 2026.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rinku Singh’s leadership credentials and match-winning record make him KKR’s strongest long-term captaincy option.
  • Lack of clarity in KKR’s auction strategy has intensified scrutiny on Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy role.
  • IPL 2026 could mark a major transition phase in KKR’s leadership structure.
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Rinku Singh to replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain? What we know ahead of IPL 2026Rinku Singh emerges as a strong captaincy contender for KKR as Ajinkya Rahane’s future remains uncertain ahead of IPL 2026. Big decision incoming. Photo Credit – X

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have not officially replaced Ajinkya Rahane as captain ahead of IPL 2026, but the chatter around Rinku Singh taking over is rapidly gaining momentum. Multiple reports suggest the franchise is internally evaluating a leadership transition, with Rinku emerging as a strong contender due to his performances and growing leadership credentials. However, as things stand, no formal announcement has been made.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Meet captains of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, DC, GT, LSG - In Pics

KKR are entering IPL 2026 at a crossroads. After missing the playoffs last season, questions around leadership, team balance, and long-term direction have intensified. Captaincy is no longer just a role, it is central to how franchises build identity and consistency in a high-pressure league like the IPL.

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Is Ajinkya Rahane set to be removed as captain?

There is no official confirmation that Ajinkya Rahane has been removed. However, the signals are clear:

  • Rahane was a late auction pick before IPL 2025
  • He was not initially seen as a long-term captaincy investment
  • Questions remain over his fit in T20 batting roles, especially opening combinations

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted this uncertainty, questioning why KKR did not lock their captain early in the auction process.

This reflects a deeper issue: lack of clarity in leadership planning, something top IPL teams usually avoid.

Why Rinku Singh is emerging as the frontrunner

Rinku Singh’s case is not based on hype alone. It is backed by performance, temperament, and recent leadership exposure.

Key factors working in his favour:

  • Consistent match-winner for KKR in pressure situations
  • Known for calmness and finishing ability
  • Captained Meerut Mavericks in UP T20 League
  • Led Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket (Ranji Trophy)

This combination of on-field impact + leadership experience makes him a logical long-term option.

There is also internal backing reportedly from franchise leadership, including strong trust from team management.

Tactical shift: What KKR gain with Rinku as captain

If KKR move to Rinku Singh, it signals a clear strategic pivot:

1. Youth-first leadership model

Moving away from stop-gap captaincy towards grooming a long-term leader

2. Defined team identity

Rinku represents KKR’s modern core, aggressive, fearless, and composed under pressure

3. Better role clarity

Unlike Rahane, Rinku does not disrupt batting combinations and fits seamlessly into the middle order

The risk factor KKR must consider

While the upside is clear, handing captaincy to Rinku is not without risk:

  • Limited IPL captaincy experience
  • Leadership in franchise cricket is more complex than domestic setups
  • Managing international stars like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and others requires tactical maturity

KKR will need strong support staff backing if they make this transition.

KKR squad for IPL 2026

Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Dahiya, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Akash Deep, Rachin Ravindra

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Akash Kharade

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