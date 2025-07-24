Rishabh Pant Advised Six Weeks Recovery After Toe Fracture, May Rule Out From 4th And 5th Test: Report

In a significant setback for India’s Test squad, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who retired hurt on the opening day of the Manchester Test, has been advised to rest for six weeks due to a fractured toe. During the 68th over of India’s innings, Pant was batting on 37 when he attempted a pre-planned reverse sweep against seamer Chris Woakes but missed the ball, which struck his right boot after taking an inside edge.

With Pant unavailable, the Indian team management has requested the medical staff to assess whether he might bat again if needed, by taking painkillers.

According to a source in the BCCI speaking to The Indian Express, “The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak.”

Further Plans

Ahead of the fifth Test, the selection committee is expected to bring in Ishan Kishan as Pant will miss the final match, scheduled from July 31 to August 4 at The Oval.

India is currently battling an injury crisis with all-rounder Nitesh Kumar Reddy sidelined due to a knee injury, and fast bowlers Akash Deep (groin) and Arshedeep Singh (thumb) also unavailable for the fourth Test. Pant was visibly in pain after the injury, lying on the ground while the physiotherapist treated his swollen and bloodied right foot. He immediately hobbled off the field, removed his gloves, and summoned the physio before being taken off in the medical team’s cart. Former cricketers Ricky Ponting and Michael Atherton expressed concerns over the severity of the injury.

Pant retired hurt on 37 runs and was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. India later lost Sai Sudharsan, but Jadeja and Shardul Thakur managed to take the team to 264 for four by stumps. Rishabh Pant has been in a stellar form this series having scored 499 runs. He had already accumulated 462 runs in the series before the current match. In the 4th Test at Old Trafford, he was batting on 37 runs before being forced to retire hurt due to a foot injury.

He also set a new record as the highest run-scoring visiting wicketkeeper in England. The 27-year-old amassed 1018 runs across 13 Test matches and 24 innings, boasting an impressive average of 44.26 and a strike rate of 71.28. He surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni, who previously held the second position with 778 runs.