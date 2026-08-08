/Rishabh Pant asks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for Land at 1 AM, fans ask 'Is he drunk'?

Indian international cricketer Rishabh Pant triggered widespread interest across online platforms after posting late-night requests directed at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pant, who serves as a wicketkeeper and batter for the national team, was recently named to India's roster for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. His return to the squad follows a brief hiatus where he missed white-ball series against both England and Zimbabwe.
At 12:46 AM on Saturday, the cricketer published a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, seeking government support to purchase property in his home state so he can move his primary residence away from Delhi. The message included noticeable grammatical errors, which rapidly captured the attention of followers online.
"@pushkardhami hello sir how's you??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir," wrote Pant.
@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request…— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026
Request for Government Land and Public Reaction
Pant followed his initial post with a second message expanding on the request, suggesting the land could be provided as a gift in recognition of his athletic career representing the region, while clarifying his willingness to purchase it at official government valuations.
"A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn't know how to do it," he wrote.
A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it fromGovernment and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn’t know…— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026
The timing and tone of the messages led to immediate reactions from social media users.
"Is he drunk? So much spelling errors, grammatical mistakes and talking nonsence at 1 pm in the night. Hope he is well. India is playing a test match, and he is occupied with these things at 1 pm?" asked a fan.
Career Developments and State Ties
The online appeal comes shortly after major developments in Pant's professional career. In June, Pant was acquired by his former Indian Premier League franchise, Delhi Capitals, in a pre-auction trade with Lucknow Super Giants valued at Rs 15 crore. As part of that agreement, spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved to Lucknow for Rs 13.5 crore.
Pant has a long history with the state of Uttarakhand, having been appointed as the state's brand ambassador by Chief Minister Dhami in 2022 to encourage youth engagement in sports. His effort to secure land in his native region also follows his recovery from a severe automobile crash in December 2022, which took place while he was driving from Delhi to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.
CM responds
Stepping into the online discourse, Chief Minister Dhami addressed the cricketer on X, praising his devotion to Uttarakhand while promising that state officials will facilitate the acquisition in accordance with official procedures.
"Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable. Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules," wrote Dhami.
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