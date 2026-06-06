Rishabh Pant creates history; becomes 3rd Indian wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani to...

Rishabh Pant, star dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, etched his name into the history books on first day of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 6.

By taking the field on Saturday in the one-off Test against Afghanistan, the 28-year-old Pant became only the third Indian wicketkeeper in history to play or 50 Test matches, joining the legendary MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani in an elite list.

This achievement underscores Pant's remarkable consistency and resilience, especially after overcoming a serious car accident in December 2022 that sidelined him for over a year.



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A Storied Lineage Of Indian Wicket-Keepers

Indian wicketkeeping has a rich legacy, and Rishabh Pant now stands tall among its greatest practitioners:

MS Dhoni - 90 Tests, 294 dismissals (256 catches, 38 stumpings), and 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09, including 6 centuries. Dhoni redefined the role with his leadership, calmness under pressure, and crucial lower order batting.

Syed Kirmani - 88 Tests, 198 dismissals, and a key member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad. Known for his classical glovework and reliability.

Rishabh Pant - Impressive numbers already before his 50th Test: 3,476 runs at an average of 42.91, 8 Test centuries (the most by any Indian wicketkeeper), and strong glove work (around 176+ dismissals prior to this match).

This milestone comes at a pivotal time for Pant. After a challenging IPL 2026 season with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and recently being replaced as India's Test vice-captain and omitted from the ODI squad for the Afghanistan series, the 'spiderman' of Indian cricket is looking at this 50th Test as a fresh start.



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Pant's Impact Since His Test Debut

Since his Test debut in 2018 against England, Rishabh Pant has transformed the wicketkeeper-batter role in modern cricket. His fearless approach - marked by audacious shots, rapid scoring, and game-changing innings in challenging conditions - has made him one of India's most valuable assets in the longest format.

Key highlights from Pant's career so far include:

Becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in England and Australia.



Record-breaking performances, such as 11 catches in a single Test (joint Indian record).



Multiple centuries as a keeper-batter, including standout knocks that have powered India in overseas conditions.



Resilience post-injury, returning stronger and continuing to dominate.

His batting average and strike rate as a keeper highlight a modern evolution of the position - one that demands both defensive solidity behind the stumps and aggressive contributions with the bat.

Playing XIs For IND vs AFG One Off Test

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem