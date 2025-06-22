Advertisement
RISHABH PANT CENTURY

Rishabh Pant Creates History, Surpasses MS Dhoni’s ‘THIS’ Record With 7th Century In IND Vs ENG 1st Test

Rishabh Pant scored 134 against England at Headingley, breaking MS Dhoni’s record by scoring his 7th ton in style against England at Headingley.

 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 07:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishabh Pant Creates History, Surpasses MS Dhoni’s ‘THIS’ Record With 7th Century In IND Vs ENG 1st Test Image Credit: X

Rishabh Pant etched his name into the history books once again as he smashed a brilliant 134-run century during the first Test between India and England at Headingley. His ton not only powered India to a commanding position but also set a new national record.

Historic Milestone for Pant

With this century, Pant now holds the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, surpassing the legendary MS Dhoni, who scored 6 Test tons in his career. This was Pant’s 7th Test century, a landmark moment in his journey as India’s most impactful modern-day keeper-batter.

Most Centuries In Test As An Indian Wicketkeeper 

Rishabh Pant - 7 Centuries 
MS Dhoni - 6 Centuries 
Syed Kirmani - 6 Centuries 
Wriddhiman Saha - 1 Century

Rishabh Pant’s Impact at Headingley

Walking in with momentum on Day 2, Pant played a fluent knock full of authority and aggression. His strokeplay, marked by controlled aggression and precise footwork, frustrated the English bowlers. He formed a valuable partnership with Shubman Gill to help India surpass the 450-run mark.

Rishabh Pant pulls out trademark celebration after century

Furthermore, after completing his century, it was Rishabh Pant’s celebration in the first innings that turned heads. The 27-year-old pulled out his signature somersault celebration after the century, which left former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar elated in the commentary box as well.

Rishabh Pant: A Modern-Day Gamechanger

Pant has already scored centuries in Australia, South Africa, and now England, showing his adaptability and flair in challenging conditions. His 134-run knock at Leeds reaffirms his value as a rare wicketkeeper who can change the game with the bat, especially overseas. 

