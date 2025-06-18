Rishabh Pant Ends Batting Order Speculation: Shubman Gill At No. 4, But Who Bats At No.3? Dilemma Between Sai Sudharsan And Karun Nair

As the highly anticipated five-Test series between India and England looms, India’s vice-captain and returning wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has ended speculation around the team’s middle order. In a press conference ahead of the first Test at Headingley, Pant confirmed that Shubman Gill will bat at No. 4, while he will occupy the No. 5 position.

The announcement comes amidst a transitional period for Indian cricket, following the recent Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With these massive voids to fill, the team management appears to have found a structure to stabilize the middle order.

“I think there is still discussion going on about who is going to bat at No. 3. But No. 4 and 5 are fixed,” Pant said. “I think Shubman will bat at No. 4, and I am going to stick to No. 5 as of now. The rest, we are going to keep discussing.”

Who Bats At No. 3?

With the No. 4 position historically held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and, more recently, Virat Kohli, Gill stepping into that role marks a significant shift in India's red-ball batting framework. Gill, who had been pushed to No. 3 after struggling as an opener, seems ready to embrace the responsibility of what is often considered the cornerstone position in Test batting.

The No. 3 slot, however, remains undecided. Karun Nair, who brings experience and a triple-century to his name, is one of the frontrunners, while rising star B Sai Sudharsan could also be in contention to make his debut. If Sudharsan gets the nod, he is likely to bat at No. 3. However, if India chooses to stack their lineup with three all-rounders, then Karun could take the slot, allowing the likes of Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur to bolster the lower-middle order.

Indian Team in Transition

This Test series marks a generational shift in Indian cricket. With Kohli and Rohit now retired from the red-ball format, new leaders are emerging. Gill, currently leading India in this series, has shown promise both as a tactician and batter. Pant, on the other hand, remains one of India's few X-factors with the bat, someone who can shift momentum in a single session. His return after 18 months of recovery has been one of the biggest talking points of India’s England tour.