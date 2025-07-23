Advertisement
RISHABH PANT

Rishabh Pant Eyes History In 4th Test At Old Trafford, Manchester; Two Major Records In Sight

India's wicketkeeper and vice-captain Rishabh Pant's eyes and historical record in the 4th test at Old Trafford, Manchester. 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 06:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishabh Pant Eyes History In 4th Test At Old Trafford, Manchester; Two Major Records In Sight Image Credit: X

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is poised to script history during the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, as he edges closer to two major milestones, one with the bat and the other with the big hits.

Pant, who has been in sublime form throughout the series, needs just 101 more runs to become the highest-scoring Indian wicketkeeper-batter in a bilateral Test series, surpassing the long-standing record of Budhi Kunderan’s 525 runs, set during the 1963-64 England tour. With two centuries and two fifties already to his name in the current series, Pant’s tally stands at 425 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 70.83.

Most Sixes in Test Cricket by an Indian

Pant is also on the cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag’s Indian record for most Test sixes. Both are currently tied at 88 sixes. With just three more needed to set a new benchmark, the stage is set for Pant to add another explosive chapter to his already impactful career.

Battling Injury, Leading the Charge

Pant’s journey in the current series hasn’t been without setbacks. A finger injury at Lord’s raised questions about his availability behind the stumps, but the 27-year-old has shown tremendous resilience, continuing to bat and now expected to return as the primary wicketkeeper in Manchester. His twin centuries in the third Test at Headingley, a rare feat for an Indian wicketkeeper, helped India remain competitive in the series and showcased Pant’s ability to dominate on foreign soil.

A Strategic Asset for India

India’s middle-order has often relied on Pant’s ability to counter-attack under pressure. His strike rate, shot selection, and unpredictability make him a strategic threat to bowlers, particularly in England’s seaming conditions. His potential return to wicketkeeping also adds balance and flexibility to the playing XI. 

