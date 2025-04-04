Rishabh Pant Eyes Major Milestones In LSG vs MI: Can The Skipper Silence His Critics In IPL 2025?

As the pressure mounts on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and their underperforming skipper Rishabh Pant, the upcoming IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 4 could prove to be a turning point. With only 17 runs across three innings this season, Pant has failed to make a mark with the bat so far. However, the southpaw stands on the brink of several significant milestones in his T20 and IPL career. Despite his dip in form, Pant's knack for rising in key moments makes him a player to watch. Here’s a closer look at the records Pant can break in the highly anticipated clash against Mumbai Indians, and why this game could reignite both his form and LSG’s season.

Rishabh Pant Needs 8 Fours to Reach 350 T20 Fours in India

Pant is known for his aggressive shot-making and ability to dominate bowlers on Indian pitches. With just eight more fours, he will become only the fourth Indian cricketer to register 350 T20 fours on home soil, joining an exclusive list that includes legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

If Pant rediscovers his rhythm, especially against MI’s pace-heavy bowling attack, reaching this milestone in a single match is well within reach. It’s a record that reflects his long-term consistency in T20s played in India and adds weight to his impact at the domestic level.

4 Boundaries Away from 300 IPL Fours

Pant also sits just four boundaries short of 300 IPL fours, a mark that would further elevate his stature as one of the premier middle-order batters in the league. This record will place him above players like Shreyas Iyer and just behind Shubman Gill, who has been in sublime touch this season.

For Pant, whose strokeplay is a blend of brute power and deft placement, this achievement would reaffirm his status as a key run-getter in IPL history, even in a season where runs have been hard to come by.

Only 2 Dismissals Away from 50 T20 Dismissals as Captain

While questions around his batting persist, Pant’s sharp wicketkeeping skills remain undiminished. As captain and keeper, he is only two dismissals away from 50 dismissals in T20s—across catches and stumpings—while leading his side.

This stat highlights his effectiveness behind the stumps and his leadership acumen. With LSG spinners expected to play a crucial role on a potentially sluggish Lucknow track, Pant could easily reach this milestone in the upcoming game. His ability to affect dismissals can be a game-changer and should not be overlooked amidst conversations around his form with the bat.

Why This Match Matters Beyond the Numbers

Beyond milestones and statistics, the LSG vs MI fixture is about much more for Pant. It is about restoring self-belief, asserting leadership, and re-establishing his presence in one of the most competitive T20 leagues in the world. A solid performance here can shift the momentum of both Pant’s season and LSG’s campaign.

He has historically thrived when written off, and with the spotlight now brighter than ever, expect Pant to come out swinging. Whether through quickfire runs, crucial dismissals behind the stumps, or energizing leadership, the MI clash could mark the start of his resurgence.

As IPL 2025 progresses, matches like these define the course of a player’s and team’s journey. For Rishabh Pant, this is more than a game—it’s a statement opportunity. Breaking these records could help Pant move from a slow start to a strong finish and remind fans why he remains one of the most exciting names in T20 cricket.