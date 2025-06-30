Rishabh Pant Eyes Virat Kohli’s Record As Team India Face England In 2nd Test At Edgbaston

As India gears up to face England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the spotlight intensifies not just on the match result but on individual brilliance and potential record-breaking feats. After a heartbreaking loss in Leeds, Team India, led by Shubman Gill, will be desperate for redemption, and several players stand on the cusp of history, making the clash even more tantalizing for cricket fans and statisticians alike.

Pant vs Kohli: A Record-Breaking Chase for the Ages

One of the most riveting subplots heading into the Edgbaston Test is Rishabh Pant’s pursuit of greatness. The flamboyant wicket-keeper batter is on the verge of surpassing Virat Kohli for the most Test centuries by an Indian against England. Both currently sit on five tons each, but Pant's blistering form — including twin centuries in Leeds — puts him in pole position to edge ahead.

Notably, Pant’s twin centuries made him only the second wicket-keeper after Andy Flower to achieve the feat in a single Test match. Having already overtaken MS Dhoni in terms of Test hundreds as an Indian keeper, Pant now eyes his sixth century against the English — which would not only eclipse Kohli but also see him level with Mohammad Azharuddin for most tons by an Indian against England in the longest format.

Joe Root Eyes Monumental 3000-Run Landmark

While Pant chases history for India, Joe Root is scripting his own legacy in this celebrated rivalry. With 2927 runs in India-England Tests, Root needs just 73 more to become the first-ever batter to breach the 3000-run mark in this historic bilateral contest. The former England captain has long been the nemesis of Indian bowlers and continues to be the linchpin of England’s red-ball batting lineup.

His consistency and hunger for runs have seen him rack up 10 centuries in these fixtures — the most by any batter — underlining his dominance and deep understanding of Indian bowling strategies.

Jaiswal Nears a Unique Indian Milestone

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of India’s brightest finds in Test cricket in recent years. The young opener has already piled up 1903 runs in just 20 matches. Should he add 97 more at Edgbaston, he’ll become the fastest Indian ever to reach 2000 Test runs — overtaking some of the game’s greats in the process.

Jaiswal’s ability to negotiate both swing and spin with composure has made him a mainstay at the top, and the Edgbaston surface could be the perfect stage for his milestone moment.

Bumrah Poised for SENA Record – If He Plays

India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, remains uncertain for the second Test as the team weighs workload management over the grueling five-match series. However, if he does take the field and bags another five-wicket haul, he’ll join Pakistan legend Wasim Akram for the most five-fors (11) by an Asian pacer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) conditions.

Currently sitting on 10 such performances, Bumrah also stands to surpass Muttiah Muralitharan in this elite tally — further cementing his place among the modern greats of pace bowling.

Captain Gill Aims to Etch His Name in History

Shubman Gill may be new to leadership duties, but he’s already making a statement. After a commanding century at Headingley, he now has the chance to become the joint record-holder for most centuries (2) by an Indian Test captain on English soil. A repeat performance at Edgbaston would see him join an exclusive club, showcasing both his leadership prowess and technical maturity.

Edgbaston Showdown: More Than Just a Test

With India aiming for a comeback and England looking to build on their Leeds success, the Edgbaston Test promises fireworks. But beyond the result, it’s the personal battles — Pant chasing Kohli, Root rewriting the record books, Bumrah targeting a legendary mark, and Jaiswal inching toward a unique milestone — that elevate the stakes. Fans and analysts alike will be glued to every delivery as cricketing history unfolds in Birmingham.