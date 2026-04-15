Rishabh Pant in tears! Brutal elbow blow from Josh Hazlewood forces LSG Captain Off the Field vs RCB

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp is facing a period of intense anxiety as their captain and star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, was forced to leave the field in significant distress during their IPL 2026 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident, which occurred early in the innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, has raised immediate concerns regarding the captain's availability for the remainder of the tournament.

A Painful Turn of Events

The dramatic moment unfolded during the fifth over of the LSG innings. Pant, who had arrived at the crease following the dismissal of Aiden Markram in the third over, was still looking to find his rhythm. Facing a sharp, short delivery from Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, Pant attempted a powerful heave across the line.

However, the explosive left-hander failed to make clean contact. Replays and slow-motion footage confirmed that the ball took a slight deflection off the inside edge before slamming directly into his unprotected left elbow. The impact was instantaneous and visibly severe. Pant was seen grimacing in agony immediately after the blow, dropping his bat as the team physio rushed to the middle to provide medical attention.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Emotional Departure from the Field

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff to treat him on the pitch, the pain appeared to be too much for the LSG skipper to bear. Pant was observed to be in visible tears as he realized he could not continue his innings. In a display of camaraderie and sportsman spirit, Josh Hazlewood approached the batter to offer a consoling pat on the back.

Before making his way back to the dugout, Pant was seen showing the bruising on his elbow to Hazlewood, highlighting the force of the impact. He walked off the field having faced only three deliveries, leaving the score at a precarious position and his team without their primary leader on the field.

Impact on the Match and LSG’s Campaign

The loss of Pant proved to be a psychological hurdle for the Lucknow Super Giants. At the time of his departure, the scoreboard reflected the mounting pressure of the Bengaluru conditions. With the captain retired hurt for 0, the middle order was forced into early action. Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni were left with the task of rebuilding the innings, but the shadow of the injury loomed large over the dugout.

Lucknow’s campaign in IPL 2026 has relied heavily on Pant’s aggressive batting and tactical leadership. Should the medical assessment reveal a fracture or serious ligament damage, it could be a season-defining setback for the franchise. The left elbow is crucial for a batter’s control and a wicketkeeper’s mobility, making the recovery process particularly sensitive.

As the match progresses at the Chinnaswamy, the cricket world remains focused on the medical updates from the LSG camp. Fans and teammates alike are hoping that the injury is limited to severe bruising rather than structural damage, as a long-term absence for Pant would leave a massive void in the Lucknow Super Giants' lineup.