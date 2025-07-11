Rishabh Pant Injured At Lord’s: Dhruv Jurel Shines Behind Stumps, But Can He Also Bat? MCC Rules Explained

Team India was dealt a significant blow on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord’s as vice-captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury, raising serious concerns about his availability for the remainder of the match. Pant took a painful blow to the tip of his left index finger while diving down the leg side to stop a wayward delivery from Jasprit Bumrah in the 34th over. Despite trying to continue, he was visibly in discomfort and eventually walked off the field in the 36th over, leaving Indian fans and team management holding their breath.

In his absence, young Dhruv Jurel—who had been carrying drinks moments earlier—was rushed into action. The Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper showed admirable composure, donning the gloves in a high-pressure scenario and making an immediate impact with a sharp catch off Ollie Pope in the 50th over, giving Ravindra Jadeja a crucial breakthrough.

Will Dhruv Jurel Be Allowed to Bat in Pant’s Place?

The burning question on every fan’s mind now is: Can Dhruv Jurel bat if Pant doesn't return?

The short answer is no.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club’s Law 24.1.2, a substitute may keep wicket only with the umpires' consent, but is not permitted to bat or bowl unless replacing a player due to concussion or illness like COVID-19, which is not the case here. So, if Pant doesn’t return to bat, India will have to play a batter short—an enormous tactical disadvantage in a high-stakes Test.

Pant’s Impact So Far: Why His Absence Could Hurt India

Pant’s absence is more than just a wicketkeeping setback. The southpaw is India’s second-highest run-scorer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy so far, with two centuries and a half-century in four innings. His aggressive middle-order batting has often tilted sessions in India’s favour.

Moreover, Pant’s vocal presence behind the stumps has been a constant source of energy and strategic input. His ability to read batsmen and support bowlers tactically has been pivotal throughout the series.

While initial reports from the BCCI suggested that Pant is under observation and icing the injury, there's hope he might still bat. “He chipped the nail on his index finger. There’s no concern at this stage,” Sky Sports reported, though a final medical assessment is awaited.

England Start Strong but Reddy Strikes Back

Despite the off-field drama, the match itself delivered compelling moments. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat under overcast London skies. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started positively, putting up 44 runs for the opening stand.

However, it was the young and impressive Nitish Kumar Reddy who turned the tide briefly, dismissing both openers in the same over to give India their first breakthroughs. His double strike pegged England back just as they looked to dominate.

England stabilized with a gritty partnership between Joe Root and Ollie Pope, guiding the hosts past the 100-run mark. But Jadeja’s timely strike—thanks to Jurel’s reflex catch—ensured India stayed in the contest.

What’s Next for India?

Heading into Day 2, the key questions remain:

Will Pant recover enough to bat?

Can India contain a deep England batting lineup without their first-choice wicketkeeper?

Should Pant be ruled out of batting, India may rely heavily on all-rounders and tailenders to put up a fight. Meanwhile, Jurel’s competent display behind the stumps has offered some assurance, but his hands are tied when it comes to batting duties.