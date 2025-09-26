Rishabh Pant Injury Update: When Will India’s Wicketkeeper Return To Test Cricket?

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is currently on the road to recovery after sustaining a foot injury during the July 2025 Test series against England. The injury, believed to be a metatarsal fracture, has sidelined Pant for several months, leaving the Indian team to rely on backup options behind the stumps.

Current Status

As of late September 2025, Pant is undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. While he has made progress in his recovery, he is not yet match-ready. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that Pant will miss the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, scheduled in Ahmedabad (October 2) and Delhi (October 10).

Team Adjustments

In Pant’s absence, Dhruv Jurel is expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves for the West Indies series. Additionally, Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as a backup, bringing his recent record-breaking performances into consideration. The team management has emphasised the importance of providing sufficient support to the young replacements while Pant continues his rehabilitation.

Expected Comeback

While no exact timeline has been provided, India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has expressed optimism that Pant will be fit for the subsequent home series against South Africa later this year. This series is being viewed as a potential return point for Pant, allowing him adequate time to regain full fitness and match readiness.

Fans and Team Sentiment

Rishabh Pant remains one of India’s most explosive and reliable wicketkeeper-batsmen. His absence has been felt in the team, but selectors and fans alike are hopeful for a strong comeback in the Tests against South Africa. Meanwhile, the management has reaffirmed its commitment to his full recovery before returning to the international stage.

Pant’s progress will be closely monitored in the coming weeks, with updates expected on his training milestones and potential inclusion in practice matches to assess his readiness for Test cricket.