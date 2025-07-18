Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Will He Play The 4th Test? India Sweat Over Keeper’s Fitness Ahead Of Manchester Test

As India prepares for a must-win encounter in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has delivered a pivotal update regarding Rishabh Pant's fitness. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who picked up a finger injury during the third Test at Lord’s, is expected to bat in the Manchester Test but remains unlikely to don the gloves. India trails 1-2 in the five-match series, and with the series hanging in the balance, Pant's full availability could be a game-changer. However, his wicketkeeping duties remain doubtful, casting a shadow over India's lineup for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting July 23.

Ten Doeschate: "Keeping is the Final Hurdle"

During a press briefing in Beckenham, ten Doeschate emphasized caution regarding Pant’s recovery. He revealed that while Pant is “certain to bat” before the Test, the management is hesitant to risk aggravating his injury by making him keep wickets again.

“He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don't think you're going to keep Rishabh out of the XI no matter what,” said ten Doeschate. “But keeping is the last part of the process. We need to make sure he can do that without risk. We don’t want to replace a keeper mid-innings again.”

Pant had earlier braved through the pain to score 74 and 9 in the third Test, despite being unable to take the field as keeper. Dhruv Jurel, who stepped in at Lord’s, may once again take over behind the stumps if Pant is ruled out from wicketkeeping duties.

India Banking on Pant’s Match-Winning Impact

Pant’s presence, even if limited to batting, remains crucial for Team India’s comeback hopes. With his ability to turn matches around with the bat, the southpaw is a proven asset in pressure situations. The Indian camp is hopeful that an extended rest — including skipping Thursday’s training session — will give Pant the best chance to be ready.

“He rested today to give his finger as much time as possible. If he’s fit, he plays — and hopefully, he can do both,” added ten Doeschate.

His inclusion — even as a specialist batter — would still bolster India’s middle order, which has looked vulnerable under pressure.

India’s Batting in Focus: Coach Impressed, But Cautious

Ten Doeschate also offered insights into India’s overall batting performance across the first three Tests. He praised the top order’s intent and execution but flagged the issue of frequent collapses, which have cost India in both their defeats.

“We feel like the guys have been excellent for a large part of the series. But the repetition of losing multiple wickets in a short span has hurt us,” he said, highlighting the need for sustained partnerships and resilience under pressure.

What This Means for the Manchester Test

The situation now puts India’s team selection under scrutiny, especially for the wicketkeeper role. If Pant is limited to batting, the team management will need to trust Jurel to continue as a stand-in behind the stumps.

With England leading the series 2-1, the pressure is firmly on India to deliver at Old Trafford. A win would level the series 2-2 and set up a thrilling finale, while a loss would hand England an unassailable lead.