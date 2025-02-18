The Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner, and as Team India gears up for their campaign, a crucial injury update regarding wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has taken the spotlight. Fans breathed a collective sigh of relief as Pant made his way back to the practice field following a concerning left-knee injury that occurred just a day earlier. On Sunday, as India’s star wicketkeeper-batter went through his practice drills at the ICC Academy in Dubai, an unexpected incident occurred. A fierce shot from Hardik Pandya struck Pant's left knee, leaving the 27-year-old visibly limping as he was escorted off the field. The sight of Pant walking off in discomfort raised concerns among fans and the team management, given the significance of the upcoming Champions Trophy matches.

Rishabh Pant's Swift Recovery: Back to Practice

However, in what can only be described as positive news for the Indian squad, Pant made a quick recovery and returned to practice just one day later. On Monday, he was seen without any strapping on his knee, which further lifted spirits within the squad. Although he skipped fielding drills, which were a part of the team's regular training session, Pant focused on his batting, engaging in shadow practice and taking some light batting drills. This cautious approach ensured he didn't push himself too hard while still participating in the session.

The sight of Pant back on his feet and engaging with fans was a welcome relief for the team and their supporters. The wicketkeeper-batter even took time to sign autographs and pose for selfies with excited fans who gathered around to see him. The presence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who seemed pleased with Pant's return, further confirmed that the injury was not as serious as initially feared.

KL Rahul Remains India's First-Choice Keeper

While the injury update was positive, it's important to note that Rishabh Pant is still unlikely to feature as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the Champions Trophy 2025. Gautam Gambhir had already made it clear that KL Rahul would retain his spot as the primary wicketkeeper for the tournament. In the past, Gambhir has stressed the importance of consistency and form, citing Rahul's current performance as a key reason for his preference.

During the recent ODI series against England, Gambhir reiterated his position, stating, “KL is our No. 1 wicketkeeper, and this is what I can say at the moment. Rishabh Pant will get his chance, but at the moment, it is KL who has done well, and we cannot play two wicketkeeper-batters.”

Despite this, Pant’s return to fitness is crucial for India’s depth and flexibility in the squad, with the 27-year-old ready to step in if required.

Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Campaign

The excitement surrounding the upcoming Champions Trophy is palpable, and India’s group matches are set to captivate fans worldwide. India will begin their campaign on February 20, facing off against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match follows on February 23, a fixture that has historically attracted massive attention. India’s final group-stage match is scheduled for March 2 against New Zealand.

As two-time champions of the prestigious tournament, India will look to add another title to their illustrious collection. Their previous triumphs in 2002 and 2013 were memorable, with MS Dhoni's leadership in 2013 ensuring a historic win on English soil. With a potent mix of experience and youthful energy, India will aim to reclaim the Champions Trophy and make it their third victory.