ENG vs IND: India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant lit up Day 2 of the Headingley Test against England with an entertaining and aggressive knock of 134 runs. He shared a strong partnership with captain Shubman Gill, who scored a career-best 147, and helped India post a massive 471 runs in the first innings.

Manjrekar Hails Pant as India's Greatest Keeper-Batter

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar praised Pant’s knock, calling him “India’s greatest ever wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket”. He mentioned how Pant has already delivered hundreds in England, South Africa, and Australia, which proves his quality away from home.

“I always look at where you get your hundreds. Pant has hundreds in challenging conditions. In Test cricket, he is already well ahead of Dhoni,” said Manjrekar on JioHotstar.

Better Numbers Than Dhoni in Overseas Tests Says Manjrekar

Pant has scored 1976 runs in 30 Tests so far at an average of 39.52, with five centuries and six fifties. In comparison, MS Dhoni had scored 2496 runs in 48 away Tests at an average of 32.84, with just one overseas century. Manjrekar pointed out that Dhoni’s best knocks came in easier home conditions, whereas Pant has consistently performed in tough overseas venues.

Pant’s innings even drew standing ovations from English fans, showing their appreciation for the high-quality cricket. Manjrekar noted that this kind of reception is what makes England a great place to play cricket fans applaud excellence, no matter who delivers it.

Pant has now been dismissed seven times in the 90s in Test cricket. Manjrekar joked that he was a bit worried when Pant reached the 90s again in this innings, but the 26-year-old kept his calm and got to the milestone with style.

India Dominates with the Bat

Thanks to the heroics of Pant and Gill, India were in a strong position after the first innings. However, the English batters fought back on Day 2. Ben Duckett (62) and Ollie Pope (100*) stitched a crucial partnership after Zak Crawley was dismissed early by Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah the Standout with the Ball

Bumrah was the only Indian bowler who made an impact, picking up all three wickets - Crawley, Duckett, and Joe Root. At stumps, England were 209/3, trailing India by 262 runs.

India will hope their bowlers step up on Day 3 to regain control of the match. But for now, Rishabh Pant’s record-breaking century has become the highlight of the Headingley Test. His performances are not only winning matches for India but also shaping his legacy as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters the country has ever seen.