Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Dropped From New Zealand ODIs As India Plan Major Shake-Up: Report

Rishabh Pant is expected to be left out of India’s One Day International squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand. His absence could pave the way for in-form Ishan Kishan to return to the ODI setup or potentially open the door for Jitesh Sharma to earn his maiden call-up.

India’s ODI Squad Set for Reshuffle

According to various media reports sources close to the selection committee that the management is considering changes in the ODI squad, weighing form and team balance ahead of the final home assignment of the 2025–26 season. The three-match series against New Zealand is scheduled from January 11 to 18, with the BCCI expected to announce the squad later this week.

Pant’s omission could provide a chance for Ishan Kishan, whose prolific domestic form has put him back in contention across formats.

Pant’s Recent ODI Form

Rishabh Pant last represented India in an ODI on August 7, 2024, against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Although he was named in India’s squad for the recent ODI series against South Africa, he did not feature in any matches. According to sources, the selectors have now decided to move on from Pant for the New Zealand series.

Potential Replacements

Ishan Kishan appears to be the frontrunner for an ODI recall after more than two years. He last played a 50-over match for India on October 11, 2023, against Afghanistan during the ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Since then, Kishan has rebuilt his case through a stellar domestic campaign.

Kishan finished as the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 and played a pivotal role in guiding Jharkhand to their maiden title, which led to his selection in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. He capped off the campaign with a century in the final against Haryana in Pune. Continuing his form, Kishan scored a 33-ball hundred against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 24, marking the second-fastest List A century by an Indian batter.

Alternatively, India may also consider Jitesh Sharma, who could make his ODI debut at the age of 32. Jitesh has impressed in T20 Internationals with his finishing skills and adaptability, though he missed out on the T20 World Cup, with selectors opting for Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson instead.

Shubman Gill Set to Return

Shubman Gill is expected to return as India’s ODI captain after recovering from the neck injury that ruled him out of the South Africa series. His return will likely restore stability at the top of the order, a position temporarily filled by Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Proteas tour, where he scored his maiden ODI century.

There is also cautious optimism regarding vice-captain Shreyas Iyer’s comeback. The middle-order batter has resumed training at the Centre of Excellence, but his inclusion will depend on final medical clearance. His availability for the New Zealand series remains under assessment.

During Gill and Iyer’s absence in South Africa, KL Rahul led the ODI side to a 2–1 series victory. With Gill back, the leadership structure is expected to revert to its previous configuration for the New Zealand series.

Pant’s Domestic Form

Rishabh Pant is currently leading Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26. His domestic performances have been inconsistent, scoring 5 and 70 in his first two innings. These outings are being closely monitored, but for now, the New Zealand series appears set to mark a temporary pause in Pant’s ODI journey as India prioritizes current form and momentum in their selection strategy.