Rishabh Pant Makes Comeback, Named India A Captain For South Africa A Red-Ball Series

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the India A team for the upcoming red-ball series against South Africa A, starting October 30 in Bengaluru. Pant makes a strong return after fully recovering from a foot fracture sustained during the England tour in July. The injury had kept him out of the Asia Cup and the two-Test home series against the West Indies.

Pant’s Heroic Performance in England

Pant injured his right toe after being struck by Chris Woakes in the fourth Test at Manchester but still managed a valiant half-century. His inclusion in the India A squad will give him valuable game time ahead of the two-match home Test series against South Africa beginning November 14 in Kolkata.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Key Players in India A Squad

The India A squad features prominent names including KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Several of these players were part of the West Indies Test squad, ensuring a strong lineup for the four-day matches.

India A Full Squads For 2 Tests

1st Four-Day Match: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

2nd Four-Day Match: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

South Africa A, captained by Marques Ackerman, will feature senior captain Temba Bavuma, returning from a calf injury. The series also includes three one-day matches in Rajkot from November 13 to 19. The senior India-South Africa Test series will follow from November 14 to 26, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.

Opportunities for Emerging and Domestic Players

The India A series provides a platform for young domestic talents like Gurnoor Brar and Khaleel Ahmed to test themselves against strong opposition, while players recovering from injuries, such as Akash Deep, gain crucial match practice ahead of the senior team fixtures.

This series is expected to be a critical step in Pant’s rehabilitation and preparation for India’s upcoming home Test series against South Africa.