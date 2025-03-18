Rishabh Pant Mimics Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’ Rant Ahead Of IPL 2025 - Watch

Team India’s flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is once again making headlines, but this time, not for his on-field exploits. Ahead of IPL 2025, Pant recreated Sunil Gavaskar’s infamous ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’ rant from the 2024 Boxing Day Test against Australia. The video of his mimicry quickly went viral, delighting cricket fans across social media.

The Incident That Sparked Gavaskar’s Criticism

The original incident unfolded during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On Day 3, Pant played an audacious scoop shot off Australian pacer Scott Boland despite a fielder being placed strategically in the deep. The ill-timed shot led to an easy catch for Nathan Lyon, breaking a crucial 32-run stand between Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, the southpaw didn’t learn from his mistake. In the final innings, Pant attempted an unnecessary pull shot against part-time spinner Travis Head, triggering a dramatic collapse that saw India lose seven wickets in a session. The match, which India had been positioned to save, ended in a crushing defeat. Sunil Gavaskar, commentating at the time, was visibly frustrated and did not hold back in his assessment.

"Stupid, Stupid, STUPID! You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that is your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. This is a stupid shot. This is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well," Gavaskar said on ABC Sport.

Pant’s Hilarious Take on Gavaskar’s Commentary

Fast forward to IPL 2025, and Pant decided to have some fun with Gavaskar’s words. During an ad shoot, he attempted to mimic the cricket legend’s rant but struggled to get it right in a single take. Eventually, he nailed the delivery, bursting into laughter afterward. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans loving Pant’s lighthearted take on a tense cricket moment.

Rishabh Pant: The Most Expensive Player in IPL History

Apart from his mimicry, Pant has been in the spotlight for another major reason. At the IPL 2025 auction, he became the most expensive player in the tournament’s history, as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured his services for a staggering INR 27 crore. His former team, Delhi Capitals (DC), failed to retain him due to the record-breaking bid.

In his first official address as LSG captain, Pant emphasized team unity and creating an environment where players could express themselves freely.

"I feel there is a lot of experience in the group. The management has a lot of experience, and we have several senior players. Sharing that experience with younger players is crucial. We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves. It’s easier said than done, but with effort from each individual, we can build that culture. Backing players and giving them trust allows them to perform at any level," Pant stated in a video posted by LSG.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Take on Shot Selection and Game Awareness

The broader discussion around Pant’s shot selection has remained a talking point in Indian cricket. Gavaskar’s criticism wasn’t just about one poor decision but about the need for batsmen to adapt their game according to match situations.

India’s fourth Test in Melbourne saw the team chasing 330 for victory. After a shaky start at 33/3, Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched an 88-run partnership, keeping India’s hopes alive. Pant showed immense patience, facing 104 balls for his 30 runs. However, just when the team needed stability, he attempted an expansive shot against Head and was dismissed, triggering an all-too-familiar batting collapse.

India crumbled from 121/4 to 155 all-out, handing Australia a dominant 184-run victory. Gavaskar’s reaction was swift and unforgiving, as he called out the importance of situational awareness and criticized the overuse of ‘natural game’ as an excuse for reckless shots.

"You have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that’s your natural game. I’m sorry, that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot, and it has let your team down badly," Gavaskar emphasized.

Can Pant Silence Critics in IPL 2025?

With the IPL season around the corner, Pant will have an opportunity to prove his worth as both a player and a leader. His ability to play fearless cricket is what makes him a crowd favorite, but he will need to strike the right balance between aggression and responsibility.

As Lucknow Super Giants' new skipper, all eyes will be on him to see if he can transform the franchise into genuine title contenders. With a hefty price tag and high expectations, Pant has the perfect stage to showcase his maturity and silence his critics.