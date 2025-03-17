Rishabh Pant Mimics Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’ Rant; Video Goes Viral - Watch

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant, known for his witty remarks behind the stumps, has once again grabbed attention this time for his hilarious mimicry of Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. A viral video circulating on social media shows Pant playfully imitating Gavaskar’s scathing commentary from the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where the batting great had criticized him for an irresponsible shot.

Sunil Gavaskar’s 'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid' Rant

During the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant miscued a shot to third man, leading to his dismissal. Gavaskar, on air for ABC Sport, did not hold back in his critique.

"Stupid, stupid, STUPID! You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that is your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. This is a stupid shot. This is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well. He should not be going in that [India's] dressing room, he should be going in the other dressing room," Gavaskar had said.

Pant, known for his lighthearted approach, took the criticism sportingly and later decided to poke fun at it. His spot-on imitation of Gavaskar’s commentary has left fans in splits, further proving his fun-loving personality.

Pant Becomes IPL's Most Expensive Player

While Pant made headlines for his off-field antics, his IPL career also took an unexpected turn. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) released him due to strategic constraints, as they had already used their Right to Match (RTM) card. This led to a fierce bidding war, with multiple franchises vying for his services. Eventually, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured Pant for a record-breaking ₹27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Benched in Champions Trophy 2025

Despite being one of the most sought-after players in the IPL, Pant had a disappointing international campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He remained on the bench throughout the tournament as the team management preferred KL Rahul as India’s designated wicketkeeper-batter.

As IPL 2025 approaches, all eyes will be on Pant as he joins LSG in their quest for the title. Whether he can justify his record-breaking price tag remains to be seen, but one thing is certain his entertaining personality will continue to keep fans engaged, both on and off the field.

