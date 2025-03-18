Rishabh Pant Must Step Up: Sourav Ganguly Issues Strong Warning Before England Tests

As India gears up for their crucial five-match Test series against England in June, former captain Sourav Ganguly has issued a stark warning to Rishabh Pant and the Indian batting lineup. With the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle set to commence, Ganguly emphasized the need for consistency and big scores to secure India’s first Test series win in England since 2007.

Ganguly Highlights India’s Worrying Away Record

Speaking at Trailblazers 3.0, an event hosted by RevSport, Ganguly pointed out a glaring issue in India’s batting unit—apart from Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal, no Indian batter averages more than 40 in overseas conditions. This statistic is particularly concerning as India faces a formidable England side led by Ben Stokes.

Ganguly’s remarks were directed at Pant, who struggled on the recent tour of Australia, failing to make a significant impact. He stressed that India’s top-order must deliver if they wish to compete in the demanding English conditions.

“[Rishabh] Pant has got to bite the bullet and play the swinging ball,” Ganguly stated. “You cannot keep swinging all the time and expect to score runs in Test cricket. It is about mentality, determination, and grit.”

With Pant returning to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff, his performance in England will be under immense scrutiny. Ganguly also named KL Rahul and Shubman Gill as players who need to step up and provide stability in the batting order.

Big Scores Are the Key to Success in England

Ganguly reminisced about India’s past successes in overseas Test cricket, asserting that big first-innings totals are the foundation for victory. He pointed to India's historic wins in Pakistan, Australia, and England, crediting their ability to put 400-500 runs on the board.

“When we won in England, when we were one-all in Australia against the best-ever cricket team, and when we won in Pakistan—it was all because we were scoring 600 runs,” Ganguly recalled.

He cited the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as an example, where India’s only win in Australia came in Perth after posting 400-plus runs in the second innings. That victory was largely driven by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant 161, highlighting the importance of a solid batting effort.

“You have to get runs on the board to win Test matches. You don’t win Tests by scoring 200, 250, or 180. The reason India won in Perth was because they got 400 on the board. Jaiswal, who I think is the best Test batsman for India at the moment, played a crucial role,” Ganguly added.

India’s Batting Order Faces Stern Test in England

With England’s potent bowling attack featuring the likes of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Mark Wood, batting in English conditions will be a stern challenge. The swinging ball and overcast conditions have historically troubled Indian batters, making technique and shot selection crucial.

While Virat Kohli remains a pillar of consistency, the responsibility also lies with young talents like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Jaiswal. Pant’s role as a middle-order enforcer will be critical, and his ability to counterattack while playing sensibly could determine India’s fortunes.