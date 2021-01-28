हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's house hunt: Wicketkeeper asks if Gurgaon will be an ideal location

After playing a match-saving 97 in the third Test in Sydney, Rishabh Pant went on to play a match-winning 89* in the following encounter at the Gabba. His heroics saw India end Australia's 32-year-old legacy and become the first side to win a Test match at the Gabba.  

Rishabh Pant&#039;s house hunt: Wicketkeeper asks if Gurgaon will be an ideal location
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (PTI/File Photo)

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in a tweet on Thursday requested his supporters to help him find a home. The 23-year-old said that since his return from Australia, his parents have been urging him to buy a new house.  

"Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao. (Since the time I've returned from Australia, my parents have been asking me to buy a new house. Is Gurgaon fine? If there are other option, let me know)" the cricketer tweeted. 

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was also seen with former India skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi

After playing a match-saving 97 in the third Test in Sydney, Pant went on to play a match-winning 89* in the following encounter at the Gabba. His heroics saw India end Australia's 32-year-old legacy and become the first side to win a Test match at the Gabba. 

Pant would hope for a similar show in the upcoming series against England, which is slated to begin from February 5.   

Rishabh Pant
