Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt At Old Trafford After Painful Foot Injury: WATCH
Rishabh Pant retired hurt in the 4th test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, after hurting himself on his right foot.
Trending Photos
India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant suffered a serious foot injury during Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old was forced to retire hurt after a heavy blow injured his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.
What Happened
Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls when he under‑edged a reverse sweep, and the ball struck his right foot near the ankle. Medical scans quickly revealed swelling and bleeding, as Pant grimaced in visible pain. Despite initial on-field treatment, Pant couldn’t continue. He had to be assisted onto a mobile ambulance buggy, unable to walk, and was retired hurt. Ravindra Jadeja replaced him at the crease.
Getting hit on the head by a tap + twisting the ankle while running + getting the finger stuck in the gate while closing it = this is the pain
Rishabh Pant bhai Sadhe Sati chal raha hai ___pic.twitter.com/sv8RSYvOAB — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) July 23, 2025
Severity Raises Concerns
Photos and video footage showed a “ping‑pong ball–sized” swelling on Pant’s right foot, prompting fears of a possible fracture or severe soft-tissue injury. Although he had earlier sustained a finger injury at Lord’s, this foot injury appears more serious and may rule him out of the match.
Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle... _ pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025
England Vs India 4th Test Day 1 Highlights
- India off to a solid start: Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) and KL Rahul (46) put on a 78-run opening stand, keeping England wicketless in the morning session.
- England bounce back: Post lunch, India lost three quick wickets: Rahul, Jaiswal, and captain Shubman Gill, shifting momentum in England’s favour.
- Middle-order resistance: Sai Sudharsan (61) and Rishabh Pant added a gritty x50-run partnership under pressure, rebuilding the innings.
- Late setbacks: Pant retired hurt and Sudharsan fell to Ben Stokes again, leaving India at 264/4 by stumps.
- Overall: A day of shifting fortunes, India started strong, but England fought back to keep the match balanced.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv