RISHABH PANT INJURY

Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt At Old Trafford After Painful Foot Injury: WATCH

Rishabh Pant retired hurt in the 4th test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, after hurting himself on his right foot. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 11:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt At Old Trafford After Painful Foot Injury: WATCH Image Credit: X

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant suffered a serious foot injury during Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old was forced to retire hurt after a heavy blow injured his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.

What Happened

Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls when he under‑edged a reverse sweep, and the ball struck his right foot near the ankle. Medical scans quickly revealed swelling and bleeding, as Pant grimaced in visible pain. Despite initial on-field treatment, Pant couldn’t continue. He had to be assisted onto a mobile ambulance buggy, unable to walk, and was retired hurt. Ravindra Jadeja replaced him at the crease.

Severity Raises Concerns

Photos and video footage showed a “ping‑pong ball–sized” swelling on Pant’s right foot, prompting fears of a possible fracture or severe soft-tissue injury. Although he had earlier sustained a finger injury at Lord’s, this foot injury appears more serious and may rule him out of the match.

England Vs India 4th Test Day 1 Highlights

  • India off to a solid start: Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) and KL Rahul (46) put on a 78-run opening stand, keeping England wicketless in the morning session.
  • England bounce back: Post lunch, India lost three quick wickets: Rahul, Jaiswal, and captain Shubman Gill, shifting momentum in England’s favour.
  • Middle-order resistance: Sai Sudharsan (61) and Rishabh Pant added a gritty x50-run partnership under pressure, rebuilding the innings.
  • Late setbacks: Pant retired hurt and Sudharsan fell to Ben Stokes again, leaving India at 264/4 by stumps.
  • Overall: A day of shifting fortunes, India started strong, but England fought back to keep the match balanced.

