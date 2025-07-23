Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt At Old Trafford After Painful Foot Injury: WATCH

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant suffered a serious foot injury during Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old was forced to retire hurt after a heavy blow injured his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.

What Happened

Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls when he under‑edged a reverse sweep, and the ball struck his right foot near the ankle. Medical scans quickly revealed swelling and bleeding, as Pant grimaced in visible pain. Despite initial on-field treatment, Pant couldn’t continue. He had to be assisted onto a mobile ambulance buggy, unable to walk, and was retired hurt. Ravindra Jadeja replaced him at the crease.

Getting hit on the head by a tap + twisting the ankle while running + getting the finger stuck in the gate while closing it = this is the pain



Rishabh Pant bhai Sadhe Sati chal raha hai ___pic.twitter.com/sv8RSYvOAB — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) July 23, 2025

Severity Raises Concerns

Photos and video footage showed a “ping‑pong ball–sized” swelling on Pant’s right foot, prompting fears of a possible fracture or severe soft-tissue injury. Although he had earlier sustained a finger injury at Lord’s, this foot injury appears more serious and may rule him out of the match.

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle... _ pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

England Vs India 4th Test Day 1 Highlights