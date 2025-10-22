Rishabh Pant Returns as India A Captain After Eight Years: A Look Back at His Last Red-Ball Leadership

Rishabh Pant, India’s dynamic left-handed wicket-keeper batter, is making headlines once again—not just for his batting prowess, but as he returns to captaincy in red-ball cricket after an eight-year hiatus. Fully recovered from a foot injury sustained against England in July 2025, Pant has been entrusted with leading India A in the upcoming two-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A, starting October 30 in Bengaluru.

This announcement has generated excitement among cricket fans and experts alike, who are keen to see Pant take on leadership responsibilities ahead of the India vs South Africa Test series 2025.

The Last Time Pant Led in First-Class Cricket

For those unfamiliar with Pant’s captaincy history, the last time he led a red-ball side was way back in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy final, captaining Delhi against Vidarbha in Indore. Delhi, chasing Vidarbha’s massive first-innings total of 547, struggled to mount a significant response and eventually fell short by nine wickets. Pant’s performance as a captain and batter in that game was underwhelming—he scored only 21 and 32 in the two innings, aggregating 53 runs in the final.

Despite the defeat, Pant’s overall leadership during the 2017–18 Ranji season was respectable: he led Delhi in five matches, winning two, losing one, with two games ending without a result. Nevertheless, that season marked the last time Pant took charge of any red-ball side, making his return eight years later all the more noteworthy.

India A Squad for the South Africa A Series

As India prepares for a high-stakes Test series against South Africa, the BCCI has named a strong India A squad under Pant’s captaincy. The team includes promising talents such as Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, and pacer Mohammed Siraj, along with experienced campaigners like KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the second four-day match.

The first four-day match squad features Pant as captain, with Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan, Rajat Patidar, and others, while the second squad adds Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, strengthening the team’s bowling and batting depth. This selection reflects the board’s intention to blend youth and experience, giving Pant the responsibility of shaping emerging talents while regaining his own form in red-ball cricket.

Pant’s Comeback: Leadership and Performance

Pant’s return as a red-ball captain is significant, not just for the tactical aspects of leading a team but also for his personal journey. The foot fracture he sustained against England in Manchester kept him out of crucial series, including the Asia Cup 2025 and the recent two-Test home series against the West Indies. Now fully fit, Pant has an opportunity to lead by example, regain confidence in his batting, and prepare for the upcoming South Africa Tests.

Cricket analysts highlight that Pant’s aggressive style, combined with his natural flair and innovative approach behind the stumps, could inject much-needed energy into India A’s lineup. His ability to mentor young talents like Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal will also be under the spotlight, as the series will serve as a testing ground for India’s future red-ball prospects.