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  • /Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027, Kuldeep Yadav joins Lucknow Super Giants in major swap

Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027, Kuldeep Yadav joins Lucknow Super Giants in major swap

Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 after completing a high-profile trade from Lucknow Super Giants. In exchange, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will join LSG, marking one of the biggest player swaps in recent IPL history.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027, Kuldeep Yadav joins Lucknow Super Giants in major swap
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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