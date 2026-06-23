/Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027, Kuldeep Yadav joins Lucknow Super Giants in major swap

One of the biggest player moves in Indian Premier League history has been confirmed, with Rishabh Pant set to return to Delhi Capitals (DC) while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-profile trade ahead of IPL 2027.
The swap sees Pant reunite with the franchise where he built his reputation as one of India's most exciting wicketkeeper-batters, while LSG strengthen their bowling attack by acquiring one of the country's leading white-ball spinners.
Pant's move signifies a homecoming to Delhi Capitals, the franchise he represented from 2016 to 2024. During his nine-season stint, the left-hander became one of DC's most influential players, scoring 3,284 runs in 111 matches at a strike rate of 148.93.
Announcement— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 23, 2026
Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between @DelhiCapitals and @LucknowIPL.
Rishabh Pant all set to rejoin #DC at INR 15 Crore whereas Kuldeep Yadav will join #LSG at INR 13.5 Crore.
More Details https://t.co/64HeOX143I… pic.twitter.com/tIEvj7fgNo
The wicketkeeper-batter also captained the franchise in 43 matches between 2021 and 2024 and remains the player with the most appearances for Delhi Capitals.
Pant joined Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 mega auction for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore, the highest bid in IPL history. Following the trade, he will return to Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore.
Pant's return is expected to generate significant interest around Delhi Capitals' leadership plans. However, there is currently no confirmation regarding the captaincy role.
Reports suggest the franchise is yet to take a final decision, with multiple leadership options under consideration, including KL Rahul.
In exchange, Kuldeep Yadav will leave Delhi Capitals after a successful five-year spell.
Since joining DC in 2022, the left-arm wrist-spinner has established himself as one of the most effective wicket-takers in the IPL. Kuldeep claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches for the franchise and played a crucial role in Delhi's bowling unit across multiple seasons.
The Indian spinner will join Lucknow Super Giants at his existing salary of Rs 13.50 crore.
The move could significantly reshape both franchises ahead of IPL 2027. Delhi Capitals regain a proven match-winner and one of their most recognisable former stars, while Lucknow Super Giants add an experienced international spinner capable of making an impact in all phases of the game.
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