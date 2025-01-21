Rishabh Pant Reveals His Only Tension During IPL 2025 Auction: "That Was Punjab"

In an exclusive revelation that’s sparking excitement among fans and pundits alike, Rishabh Pant, the newly appointed captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2025 IPL season, shared an unexpected insight into his thoughts during the high-stakes IPL mega auction. Pant's candid comments have not only sparked laughter but also thrown light on the intensity of auction day decisions that often go beyond what the public sees.

The Tension Before the Auction: Rishabh Pant’s Fear of Punjab Kings

When Sanjiv Goenka, the principal owner of LSG, announced Rishabh Pant as the team’s new captain, few could have anticipated the star cricketer’s hilarious yet revealing confession. Pant shared that his only worry on the day of the IPL auction was the possibility of landing in Punjab Kings’ camp. As the team with the biggest purse, PBKS seemed like a viable destination for the wicketkeeper-batter. But for Pant, the thought of joining a franchise with such a turbulent history was not a pleasant one.

“I only had one tension, that was Punjab (laughs),” Pant revealed during his interview on Star Sports. “They had the highest purse. When Shreyas went to Punjab, I felt I could make it to LSG. There was a possibility. But eventually, with the auction, you never know, so I just thought I would wait and watch, and had my fingers crossed,” Pant added.

Rishabh Pant’s IPL Auction Journey: From Uncertainty to a Record-Breaking Deal

Pant’s decision to be drafted by LSG was one of the most talked-about moments of the 2025 IPL mega auction. Released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction, Pant had been a subject of heavy speculation. Fans and experts alike were divided over where he might land. Rumours pointed to two major franchises: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where Pant’s bond with MS Dhoni could see him as the potential heir to the throne, and Punjab Kings, where former Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting's presence further fueled speculation.

However, Pant’s fears of joining PBKS were quickly alleviated when the franchise made a surprising bid for Shreyas Iyer, purchasing him for a record INR 26.75 crore. With PBKS focusing on Iyer, Pant could rest easy, knowing that his future likely lay with another IPL giant.

Pant’s Record-Breaking INR 27 Crore Move to LSG

The auction drama came to an exhilarating climax when Pant was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Sanjiv Goenka confirmed that Pant had always been central to LSG's strategy for the 2025 season. The team's plans had revolved around securing the services of the dynamic India star, and now, with him at the helm, they were ready to aim for the IPL title.

“The amount of strategizing that was done revolved around Rishabh, it was done keeping him in mind,” Goenka said in his post-auction interview. “I think, time will prove that he is not only the most expensive player of IPL but also the best player of IPL,” Goenka added, hinting at the franchise’s high expectations for Pant in the upcoming season.

Why Lucknow Super Giants Are Betting on Rishabh Pant

For LSG, Pant’s arrival is more than just a significant investment—it’s a clear statement of intent. As one of India’s brightest young talents, Pant’s explosive batting and sharp wicketkeeping have long made him a standout performer in international cricket. By appointing him as captain, LSG has clearly placed their trust in his leadership abilities, as well as his on-field performances.

Pant’s IPL journey has seen him evolve into one of the most exciting talents in world cricket. His maturity as a leader, combined with his fearless approach to batting, positions him as a cornerstone for Lucknow's future success. Fans and experts alike will be watching closely to see how Pant manages the responsibilities of leading a team with lofty ambitions and a squad brimming with talent.

The IPL Auction’s Impact on Rishabh Pant’s Legacy

Rishabh Pant’s IPL auction saga, full of tension, uncertainty, and humor, adds yet another layer to his growing legacy in the T20 format. His move to Lucknow is not just a financial triumph but a step toward solidifying his status as one of the most influential players in IPL history. The 2025 season promises to be a thrilling one for both Pant and LSG, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this star-studded cricket saga.

With his IPL fate now sealed and the weight of leadership on his shoulders, Pant is ready to take LSG to new heights. It’s a story of resilience, ambition, and an unyielding drive to succeed, and the excitement surrounding his journey is palpable as we approach the new season.