RISHABH PANT

Rishabh Pant’s Cryotherapy Selfie Goes Viral Amid Recovery Journey

Rishabh Pant shared a cryotherapy session update on Instagram, boosting hopes of his recovery from a foot injury sustained in July against England. Recently frustrated by the long rehab, Pant’s determination inspires fans as India prepares for the upcoming West Indies Test series in October.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishabh Pant’s Cryotherapy Selfie Goes Viral Amid Recovery JourneyImage Source: Instagram

India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant continues to keep fans updated on his rehabilitation journey after a foot injury ruled him out of action since July. On September 7, around 6 am, Pant shared an Instagram story from inside a cryotherapy chamber, sparking optimism about his recovery.

Pant’s Cryo Session Goes Viral

The 27-year-old cricketer was seen topless inside the cryotherapy chamber, wearing training bottoms, gloves, a woollen cap, and a mask. Cryotherapy, a modern recovery method involving extreme cold, is used to accelerate healing. The image quickly caught fans’ attention, many interpreting it as a positive sign that Pant is getting closer to a return.

Earlier Frustration Over Recovery

Pant’s update came just days after he expressed his impatience with the recovery process. On September 1, he had posted a selfie showing his strapped foot, captioning it, “How many more days in this.” The post highlighted the challenges of being sidelined, especially during India’s ongoing Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

The Injury That Sidetracked Him

Pant sustained the foot injury during the fourth Test against England in July when he was struck by a yorker from Chris Woakes. Despite the painful blow, Pant displayed his fighting spirit by returning to score a half-century in the same game. However, the injury forced him out of the fifth Test, with Dhruv Jurel taking over the wicketkeeping duties.

Comeback Hopes Against West Indies

Although the BCCI has yet to announce a clear timeline for Pant’s comeback, his cryotherapy update indicates that he is undergoing an intensive rehab program. India will next face West Indies in a two-Test series starting October 2, and fans are eager to see if Pant can recover in time for a surprise return.

Pant’s Fighting Spirit Inspires Fans

Known for his resilience and fearless approach, Pant’s determination in recovery mirrors his attitude on the field. His updates continue to inspire fans, strengthening the belief that India’s match-winner could be back sooner rather than later.

