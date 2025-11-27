Rishabh Pant’s Heartfelt Apology To Fans After India’s Crushing Test Series Loss To South Africa Says, 'Sorry We...'

India’s stand-in Test captain Rishabh Pant opened up to fans after India suffered a historic Test series defeat to South Africa at home. Reflecting on the back-to-back setbacks over the last two weeks, Pant expressed regret, took responsibility, and assured supporters that the team would bounce back stronger. Pant’s debut series as Test captain ended in a record-breaking 408-run loss in Guwahati. It was India’s heaviest defeat in the format and the first time in 25 years that South Africa claimed a Test series win on Indian soil.

Pant Apologises to Fans, Promises Strong Comeback

Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, Pant acknowledged the team’s shortcomings and thanked fans for standing by them.

“There is no shying away from the fact that we didn't play good enough cricket over the last two weeks,” Pant wrote.

“As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn't live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow, both as a team and as individuals.”

He reiterated how much representing the country means to every player.

“Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team and individuals.”

Pant ended the message with gratitude.

“Thank you four your unwavering support and love? Jai Hind. #RP17.”

India’s Worst Test Defeat by Runs

The second Test in Guwahati ended with India being bowled out for 201 and 140 in their two innings. South Africa posted 489 and 260 for five, securing a massive 408-run victory. This result sealed a two-nil whitewash and pushed India further down the World Test Championship standings.

Pant: South Africa Deserved the Win

Pant credited the visitors for outplaying India throughout the series and warned against complacency.

“They definitely played better cricket, but at the same time, in cricket you can't take anything for granted,” Pant said during the post-match presentation. “You can play at home or away, but at the same time, cricket demands that determination and that extra.”

He pointed out that India failed to seize crucial passages of play.

“There are moments in the game where you need to capitalise [on] it as a team, as a batting unit. But as a team, we didn't capitalise on those enough for a longer period of time, and that cost us the whole series.”

Pant registered scores of 27, 2, 7 and 13 in the two Tests.

What’s Next?

Pant will next feature in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi, where India will look to start fresh after their difficult Test campaign.