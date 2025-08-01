Rishabh Pant’s Injury Update: Viral Video Shows Star Batter On Crutches After Being Ruled Out Of Oval Test

Indian cricket fans were dealt a major blow as star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen walking on crutches in London, confirming fears of a serious injury that has ruled him out of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. A video of Pant—visibly limping but smiling—interacting with people outside the team hotel has gone viral on social media, igniting concern and support from fans across the globe.

The left-hander sustained a fractured metatarsal on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes during the fourth Test in Manchester. Although he bravely returned to the crease and scored a gritty 53 on Day 2, he was visibly in discomfort and could not resume wicketkeeping duties, with Dhruv Jurel taking over behind the stumps.

BCCI Confirms Pant’s Injury; Jagadeesan Named as Replacement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Pant’s unavailability for the Oval Test, officially replacing him with Narayanan Jagadeesan. Despite the setback, Pant's contributions in the series have been monumental—he has amassed 479 runs in seven innings at an average of 68.42, including twin centuries at Headingley that set the tone for India’s competitive edge in the series.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir praised Pant’s grit, saying, “You’ve inspired the next generation with your resilience. That fifty at Manchester will be remembered for years.”

Impact on India’s Playing XI for Fifth Test at The Oval

India, already missing Pant’s explosive presence, made four changes for the fifth Test under overcast skies and a green wicket at The Oval. With Shubman Gill leading the side, the XI features Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel, alongside a pace-heavy attack led by Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep.

The Oval has been a happy hunting ground for India, having won the last encounter at this venue. However, Pant’s absence will test India’s middle-order depth and wicketkeeping stability.

DPL 2025 Suffers a Star Power Setback: Pant Out, Vansh Bedi Named Captain

Pant’s injury doesn’t just affect India’s Test campaign—it has cast a long shadow over the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, where he was slated to lead Purani Dilli 6. The team, which retained him for INR 21 lakh, will now be without its marquee player and leader.

In his absence, youngster Vansh Bedi has been appointed captain, taking charge of a promising but relatively inexperienced squad. Bedi, who played a pivotal role in the team's semifinal run last year, will now shoulder leadership responsibilities as they aim for the title.

Team owner Akash Nangia expressed confidence in the new skipper, saying, “Vansh is a natural leader with sharp instincts. He’s ready for this moment.”

DPL 2025 Schedule: Eyes on August 5 Clash

The second edition of the DPL kicks off on August 2, with Purani Dilli 6 beginning their campaign on August 5 against Outer Dilli Warriors. The tournament finale is scheduled for August 31, with playoffs on August 29 and 30.

The DPL organizing committee is hopeful that Pant can make a ceremonial appearance during the later stages of the tournament if his recovery progresses well.