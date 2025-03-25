Rishabh Pant & Sanjiv Goenka’s Viral Chat Raises Eyebrows After LSG’s Heartbreaking Loss To DC, Watch Viral Video - Watch

In what turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the Delhi Capitals (DC) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, scripting a stunning one-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener. The pulsating contest in Visakhapatnam saw debutant Ashutosh Sharma play a match-winning knock of 66* off 31 balls, guiding DC to a dramatic win in the high-scoring affair. However, the focus after the game quickly shifted to an intense conversation between LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and his newly appointed captain, Rishabh Pant.

Sanjiv Goenka’s Post-Match Interaction with Rishabh Pant Goes Viral

Following LSG’s heartbreaking loss, Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a deep discussion with Rishabh Pant near the dugout. While the details of their conversation remain undisclosed, the incident has sparked widespread speculation. The moment quickly went viral, drawing comparisons to Goenka’s now-infamous chat with KL Rahul last season. With Pant making his LSG captaincy debut and the franchise having splurged a record-breaking ₹27 crore to acquire him, the pressure on the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter has never been higher.

Pant’s Underwhelming Performance Raises Questions

Despite the high-scoring nature of the game, Pant endured a forgettable outing. The swashbuckling left-hander registered a six-ball duck, falling victim to Kuldeep Yadav’s sharp spin. His captaincy decisions also came under scrutiny, particularly his reluctance to bowl Shardul Thakur in the death overs despite the pacer’s early breakthroughs.

LSG had DC on the ropes at 113/6, but Pant’s tactical choices allowed the opposition to bounce back. With 22 runs needed in the final two overs, he handed the ball to the inexperienced Prince Yadav instead of Thakur, a move that backfired as Prince conceded 16 runs. A costly missed stumping in the last over further compounded LSG’s woes, leaving fans and analysts questioning Pant’s leadership under pressure.

Ashutosh Sharma’s Heroics Seal Victory for DC

Delhi’s chase began on a disastrous note as they crumbled to 7/3 within the first two overs. However, vice-captain Faf du Plessis (29 off 18) and Axar Patel (22 off 11) attempted to stabilize the innings. Tristan Stubbs then played a crucial knock of 34 off 22, but it was the young duo of Ashutosh Sharma (66 off 31) and Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15)* that turned the game on its head.

Ashutosh, who previously played for Punjab Kings, announced his arrival in style, notching up his fifty in just 28 balls. His fearless stroke play under pressure, coupled with a match-winning six to finish the chase, cemented his status as DC’s new X-factor.

Rishabh Pant Reflects on the Loss

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant admitted that LSG had enough runs on the board but faltered in executing the basics.

“I think our top-order batters played really well, and it was a pretty good score on this wicket. We got early wickets, but we knew it was a good batting track. The more basics we do right, the better we will be in the future. Ashutosh and Vipraj took the game away from us with their partnership.”

When asked about his tactical calls, Pant acknowledged the need for improvement.

“There was enough in the pitch for the bowlers, but we could have done the basics right. We felt the pressure. We are still settling in as a team, but there are a lot of positives to take from this match.”

LSG’s Road Ahead: Will Pant Handle the Pressure?

Rishabh Pant’s debut as LSG skipper was far from ideal, and the post-match interaction with Sanjiv Goenka has only added fuel to the fire. With high expectations riding on him, the pressure to deliver is immense. Will Pant bounce back stronger, or will LSG’s title aspirations take an early hit? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – all eyes will be on LSG’s next game to see how their new leader responds under scrutiny.