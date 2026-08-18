/Rishabh Pant scripts history, becomes first Indian player to achieve this Test feat

Rishabh Pant created history on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday, August 18, becoming the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. He also became the fastest batter in the world to reach the landmark, achieving the feat in his 51st Test.
Pant reached the milestone during India's second innings when he hit Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara for a six. The maximum also brought up his 20th Test fifty as India looked to build a sizeable target for the hosts.
The 28-year-old entered the Test with 97 sixes to his name. He added one maximum in India's first innings, taking his tally to 98, before completing the landmark with two sixes in the second innings.
With his 100th six, Pant became only the fourth batter in Test history to reach the landmark. Former England captain Ben Stokes leads the list with 138 sixes, followed by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum with 107. Australia's Adam Gilchrist also finished his Test career with exactly 100 sixes.
Most sixes in Test cricket
1. Ben Stokes (England) - 138
2. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107
3. Rishabh Pant (India) - 100
4. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100
Pant's achievement is particularly significant given the number of matches he needed to reach the mark. He got to 100 sixes in just 51 Tests, comfortably quicker than Stokes, who took 82 Tests to reach the milestone.
Pant's record also adds another milestone to his already remarkable Test career. His aggressive batting has made him one of India's most effective lower-middle-order batters, and his latest achievement puts him alongside some of the biggest six-hitters in Test history.
The landmark came during an important second innings for India in Galle. Pant scored 66 off 69 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, as India were eventually bowled out for 193 and set Sri Lanka a target of 372.
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