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Rishabh Pant scripts history, becomes first Indian player to achieve this Test feat

Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter also became the fastest player overall to reach the milestone.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Rishabh Pant scripts history, becomes first Indian player to achieve this Test feat
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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