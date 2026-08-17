Rishabh Pant, India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, etched his name further into the record books during the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. In the first innings for India, Pant scored a brisk 39 off 62 balls, featuring four boundaries and one six to rewrite history.
With his one six in the first innings, Rishabh surpassed Australian legend Adam Gilchrist for the most Test sixes hit in away/opposition conditions by a designated wicketkeeper.
The milestone came against left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in the Galle heat, underlining Pant’s fearless approach even on helpful spinning tracks. Although the innings did not convert into a bigger score, the record highlighted his consistent ability to clear the ropes away from home.
ALSO READ: Devdutt Padikkal creates history, becomes 3rd Indian after Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara to...
Most Away Test Sixes By A Wicketkeeper
Player Team Away Test Sixes
Rishabh Pant India 57
Adam Gilchrist Australia 56
MS Dhoni India 37
Quinton de Kock South Africa 18
Rod Marsh Australia 16
Beyond the wicketkeeping fraternity, Pant now sits near the top among all batters for the most Test sixes struck in opposition home venues.
The 28-year-old Pant now sits second on the all-time list for most sixes hit in overseas Tests, behind only England's Ben Stokes.
ALSO READ: Manchester Super Giants lift maiden Men's Hundred title, beat Trent Rockets by 5 wickets after Tim Seifert blitz
Most Test Sixes In Away Matches
Ben Stokes (England) - 69 sixes
Rishabh Pant (India) - 57 sixes
Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 56 sixes
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 51 sixes
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 45 sixes
Pant’s overall Test six tally now stands at 98. He is just two maximums away from joining the exclusive 100-six club in the format, a landmark reached by only a handful of players, including Gilchrist, Brendon McCullum, and Stokes.
Top 5 Batters With Most Sixes In Test Cricket
Ben Stokes (England) - 138 sixes
Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107 sixes
Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100 sixes
Rishabh Pant (India) - 98 sixes
Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 98 sixes
Notably, Pant has built an impressive overseas record throughout his career, combining attacking strokeplay with match-winning contributions in challenging conditions. The Galle six adds another chapter to a career defined by breaking barriers and entertaining crowds worldwide.
Playing XIs For IND vs SL 1st Test
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.