Rishabh Pant Scripts History In WTC, Surpasses Rohit Sharma With A Fractured Toe

In a heroic display of grit and determination, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant etched his name in the record books by becoming India's highest run-scorer in World Test Championship (WTC) history, even as he battled a fractured toe during the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

Injury Amid a Crucial Innings

Pant, who needed just 40 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma’s tally of 2716 runs in the WTC, was batting confidently on Day 1 when he suffered an injury. While attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, he was struck on the toe. What initially looked like a minor blow turned serious, as team doctors later confirmed a fracture in his right toe.

Despite the pain, Pant showed his commitment by scoring 37 runs before retiring hurt. He was seen being assisted off the field in a golf cart, sparking concerns about his further participation in the Test match or even the rest of the series.

Defying Pain, Chasing History

To the amazement of fans and teammates alike, Pant returned to bat on Day 2, just hours after scans confirmed the fracture. With only 3 runs required to eclipse Rohit’s mark, Pant resumed his innings with obvious discomfort. Displaying trademark courage, Pant calmly ran a couple of singles and then drove one to the boundary to move past Rohit Sharma’s WTC tally, becoming the first Indian to cross 2717 runs in the competition. His brief but brave return was met with a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd, who acknowledged not just the record but the spirit in which it was achieved.

Medical Concerns and Future

While the Indian team management has not confirmed whether Pant will play any further part in the Test, sources suggest he is unlikely to bat again in the second innings unless necessary. A medical assessment post-match will determine his availability for the final Test of the series.

Pant had returned to Test cricket earlier this year after recovering from a life-threatening car accident in 2022. This latest chapter in his comeback only cements his reputation as one of modern cricket’s most fearless competitors.