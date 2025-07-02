Rishabh Pant Soars In Test Rankings Ahead Of 2nd England Test; Travis Head Makes Debut In Top 10

The latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings have brought significant movement in the batting charts, with India’s Rishabh Pant achieving a career-best No. 6 ranking, while Australia’s Travis Head has stormed into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

Pant’s Twin Tons Power Him to No. 6

Rishabh Pant’s sensational performance in the first Test against England at Headingley, where he scored 134 in the first innings and followed it up with 118 in the second, has catapulted him up one spot to No. 6 in the ICC Test batting rankings. With 801 rating points, Pant now trails only Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, and Marnus Labuschagne. This also makes him the highest-ranked Indian batter currently in Test cricket, ahead of seasoned names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Pant becomes the first Indian wicketkeeper to breach the 800-rating point mark in ICC Test batting history. Pant's consistency across formats and his ability to score impactful runs under pressure have reinforced his position not just in the team but also among global elites.

Travis Head Cracks Top 10 for First Time

Australia's middle-order mainstay, Travis Head, has also made waves in the rankings after his strong showing against the West Indies. He scored 59 and 61 in the first Test in Barbados, helping Australia secure a dominant win. As a result, he climbed three spots to enter the top 10 Test batters list for the very first time. His aggressive approach, ability to handle spin and pace alike, and match-winning knocks have made him a cornerstone of the Australian batting line-up.

What This Means for India and Australia

India: With Pant in red-hot form and the second Test at Edgbaston approaching, India will be hoping he continues his dominance. His rise also reflects a shift in India’s batting power center, with younger players like Jaiswal and Pant climbing fast.

Australia: Head’s breakthrough into the top 10 solidifies Australia’s middle-order strength. With multiple Aussie batters in the top tier, their upcoming series against Pakistan and New Zealand becomes even more crucial for the WTC standings.