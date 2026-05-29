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NewsCricketRishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign
RISHABH PANT

Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign

The announcement comes just days after LSG wrapped up their IPL 2026 campaign, where they managed only four matches, enduring one of their worst campaigns in franchise history.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign Pic credit: IANS

Rishabh Pant, the star wicketkeeper-batter, has stepped down as captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where the team finished at the bottom of the league standings. 

The announcement comes just days after LSG wrapped up their IPL 2026 campaign, where they managed only four matches, enduring one of their worst campaigns in franchise history. 

The 28-year-old Pant informed the franchise of his decision on Friday. The development was announced via a statement on social media from LSG's director of cricket Tom Moody. 

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"Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it," Moody said. 

"These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective -- rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards," he added.
 

Pant, who was acquired for a record Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and named captain, struggled both with the bat and in leadership duties. 

He took over LSG leadership with high expectations after his stint with Delhi Capitals. However, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs in both 2025 and 2026 seasons. 

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