Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929956https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/rishabh-pant-surpasses-kamran-akmal-tops-this-list-for-an-asian-wicketkeeper-during-ind-vs-eng-3rd-test-at-lords-2929956.html
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

Rishabh Pant Surpasses Kamran Akmal, Tops ‘THIS’ List For An Asian Wicketkeeper During IND vs ENG 3rd Test At Lords

Rishabh Pant surpassed Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal in the elite of Asian wicketkeepers during Day 1 of the 3rd test against England at Lord's.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rishabh Pant Surpasses Kamran Akmal, Tops ‘THIS’ List For An Asian Wicketkeeper During IND vs ENG 3rd Test At Lords Image Credit: X

In a remarkable feat that highlights his growing stature as one of the finest modern-day wicket-keepers, Rishabh Pant has surpassed Kamran Akmal and MS Dhoni to claim the record for the most catches by an Asian wicket-keeper in Test matches in England. With 40 catches and counting, Pant has etched his name in the history books, showcasing his sharp reflexes, agility, and consistency behind the stumps.

The Milestone Moment

Pant’s landmark achievement came during India’s ongoing Test series against England. Rishabh Pant took the catch of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and completed his 40th catch. Having taken his 40th catch on English soil, he leapfrogged Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal, who had previously held the record with 39 catches, followed closely by Indian legend MS Dhoni with 36 catches.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is Pant’s relatively shorter stint in Test cricket compared to the other two. Despite missing significant cricket due to injury in 2023, his comeback has been nothing short of sensational, and this record is just another feather in his cap.

Most Catches by an Asian Wicket-Keeper in England (Tests)

Rishabh Pant (India) - 40*
Kamran Akmal (Pakistan) - 39
MS Dhoni (India) - 36

India vs England At Lunch 

After losing the toss, India were asked to bowl first, something skipper Shubman Gill didn’t mind, acknowledging early assistance for bowlers. The morning session saw a moderate swing and seam, with bounce being unpredictable. England’s openers survived a testing first hour despite several false shots. The breakthrough came post-drinks when Nitish struck twice in four balls, removing both openers in the same over. Bumrah bowled a disciplined opening spell, seemingly holding back his short-ball barrage. The pitch eased slightly after the initial burst, allowing England a chance to rebuild. With movement tapering off, the next two sessions promise an intriguing contest between bat and ball. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK