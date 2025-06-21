Rishabh Pant Surpasses MS Dhoni ‘THIS’ Elite Wicketkeeper-Batsman Record With Gritty Fifty Against England

Rishabh Pant added another remarkable feather to his cap as he broke MS Dhoni’s record to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 3,000 Test runs during the opening Test against England at Headingley. Pant achieved the milestone en route to a crucial unbeaten 65* that helped India end Day 1 at a commanding 359/3.

Elite Record Broken: Fastest to 3,000 Test Runs by an Indian Wicketkeeper

Pant’s latest half-century not only marked a personal triumph but also saw him surpass the legendary MS Dhoni, who previously held the record for the quickest Indian wicketkeeper to reach 3,000 runs in Tests. Pant reached the milestone in just 52 matches, while Dhoni took 61. With this feat, Pant has now joined an elite global club, becoming the second-fastest wicketkeeper overall in world cricket to reach 3,000 Test runs, trailing only Australia’s Adam Gilchrist.

Top SENA Wicketkeeper from Asia

Pant also overtook both Dhoni and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara in another significant metric, most Test runs by an Asian wicketkeeper in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). His consistent performances overseas, particularly in tough batting conditions like Australia and England, have further solidified his reputation as one of the most impactful wicketkeeper-batsmen of the modern era.

Pant's eyes to surpass another Dhoni record

Both Pant and Dhoni have six Test centuries to their name - the most by Indian keeper-batters. With a ton in Headingley, Pant can surpass the legendary cricketer, becoming the Indian keeper-batter with the most centuries in the longest format of the game.

A Knock of Maturity & Composure

Pant’s 65* at Headingley was a display of maturity, timing, and responsibility. Coming in with India in a strong position, he rotated strike with ease, picked boundaries when needed, and stayed unbeaten at stumps. Partnering with captain Shubman Gill, he ensured India capitalized on a rare dominant Day 1 in England.