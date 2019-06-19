close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

Rishabh Pant, the left-handed wicket-keeper batsman, picked up for Cricket World Cup 2019

Pant first grabbed headlines during 2016 U-19 World Cup after he scored a record-breaking fifty against Nepal and then followed it up with a blistering century against Namibia.

Rishabh Pant, the left-handed wicket-keeper batsman, picked up for Cricket World Cup 2019
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@RishabPant777

Rishabh Pant is a young left-handed batsman who also keeps wickets for his side. The 21-year-old Pant hails from Haridwar in Uttarakhand but he moved to Delhi at a tender age in order to receive training to play cricket at the highest level. Pant first grabbed headlines during 2016 U-19 World Cup after he scored a record-breaking fifty against Nepal and then followed it up with a blistering century against Namibia.

Pant was picked by the Delhi franchise in the Indian Premier League in 2016 and he has not looked back since then. Since making his debut, Pant has always been in the reckoning as a batsman for the limited-overs format but he has also performed superbly for Delhi in Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments. In 2016-17 domestic season, Pant created history by hitting a century off just 48 balls. In the same season, he also became youngest ever batsmen to record a triple century. In 2016-17 season the left-handed batsman was among the top five run-getters. His strike rate of 107 was something which grabbed everyone's attention because a strike rate of above 100 is nearly unimaginable in domestic circuit.

Pant was first given the chance to wear the Indian jersey when Men In Blue went to Sri Lanka to play in a T20I tournament in 2017. Though he failed to live up to the expectations of selectors in that tournament, the selectors gave him another chance and named him in the Indian Test squad for England in 2018.

Pant made his ODI debut against West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on October 21, 2018. He has played five ODI for India so far and has scored 93 runs with an average of 23.25. His strike-rate, however, is 130.99, which establishes his credentials as an explosive batsman. During IPL, Pant has shown it several times that he has the talent and potential to tear apart any bowling attack with ease.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019Rishabh PantShikhar DhawanPant World Cup
Next
Story

Shikhar Dhawan out of Cricket World Cup 2019 with thumb fracture, Rishabh Pant to replace him

Must Watch

PT3M46S

5W1H: No anti-national activities on campus of UP Universities