Rishabh Pant To Get Banned? ICC Investigates Heated Ball Change Outburst During IND vs ENG Headingley Test

Tensions boiled over on Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley as India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Following a denied ball-change request, Pant’s animated reaction sparked a wave of controversy that could lead to disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

What Triggered Rishabh Pant’s Frustration?

The flashpoint occurred late in the 61st over of England’s innings, just after Harry Brook executed a cheeky ramp shot over the slips for four off Mohammed Siraj. Immediately after the boundary, Pant approached on-field umpire Paul Reiffel, urging a ball change due to what he believed was an altered shape.

Reiffel, using the standard ball gauge, deemed the ball fit for play and denied the request. The decision did not sit well with Pant, who tried to plead his case further. Upon Reiffel’s refusal, Pant flung the ball back-handed into the turf and stomped away visibly annoyed—eliciting boos from the Headingley crowd.

What Does the ICC Code of Conduct Say?

Pant’s actions could potentially violate two separate articles under the ICC Code of Conduct:

Article 2.8: Pertains to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.”

Clause (a): For obvious and excessive disappointment.

Clause (h): For prolonged or aggressive discussion with the umpire.

Article 2.9: Prohibits “throwing a ball at or near an umpire in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner.”

Both articles carry Level 1 or Level 2 sanctions, which could include fines, demerit points, or in extreme cases, a brief suspension. Though Pant did not appear to aim the ball directly at the umpire, the ICC could interpret the back-handed throw and storm-off as an inappropriate display of dissent.

Reactions from the Commentary Box

The incident didn’t go unnoticed in the commentary box.

“When you start wanting to change the ball every now and then, it's a clear indication that nothing's happening. We want something to happen. And that was frustration from Pant,” said former India coach Ravi Shastri, adding context to Pant’s visible irritation.

Meanwhile, former England batter Mark Butcher weighed in with a more critical tone:

“He’s a showman, and maybe this was partly to fire up the crowd. But I don’t think Paul Reiffel appreciated it. There was no need for that reaction.”

Impact on the Match and Momentum Shift

Interestingly, the drama surrounding the ball incident seemed to inject energy into the Indian side. Just an over later, Siraj struck a crucial blow by removing England skipper Ben Stokes, reducing the hosts to 276/5 in reply to India’s massive first-innings total of 471.

The umpires, perhaps re-evaluating the condition of the ball, conducted multiple ball inspections soon after the confrontation. Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah were seen joining the discussion with match officials, underlining the lingering tension.

What Happens Next? Will Pant Be Punished?

While the ICC has not yet issued an official statement, any decision will likely be made post-match. Given the nature of Pant’s reaction—passionate but not overtly hostile—it’s plausible that a Level 1 sanction (a reprimand and/or fine) could be handed out rather than a harsher penalty.

Historically, similar reactions have been handled with minor disciplinary measures, especially when intent to harm or directly insult an official is absent. However, the ICC may still act to reinforce standards of player conduct, particularly for team leaders like Pant.