Rishabh Pant To Miss 4th Test? Indian Captain Shubman Gill Provides Crucial Fitness Update After Lord’s Defeat

ENG vs IND: India may have endured a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord’s, but there’s a glimmer of hope on the fitness front. Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who suffered an injury to his left index finger, is expected to be fit in time for the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting July 23, according to stand-in skipper Shubman Gill.

Gill Offers Optimism on Pant’s Injury

Providing an update post-match, Gill said, “He should be fine,” adding that there was no major injury to worry about. Pant had picked up the injury in the first innings while trying to gather a wayward delivery down the leg side from Jasprit Bumrah. Though he continued briefly, the pain forced him off the field, prompting Dhruv Jurel to take over wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match.

Pant Battled On with the Bat Despite Discomfort

While Pant was unable to keep wickets, he remained a vital figure with the bat. He came out at No. 5 in both innings, playing a heroic knock of 74 runs in the first innings, displaying his trademark aggression and grit. However, in India’s tense chase on Day 5, the toll of the finger injury became more visible. He often released the bat with his bottom (injured) hand while fending off hostile spells from the English pacers, particularly Jofra Archer.

Pant’s dismissal bowled by Archer for 9 sparked a collapse that ultimately cost India the match and the opportunity to level the series.

Series At Stake

The 26-year-old Pant has been a standout performer for India in the ongoing series. With 425 runs at an average of 70.83, he’s currently India’s second-highest run-scorer in the series. His presence in the XI is vital not only for his batting but also for maintaining balance in the side. However, given the ICC's strict stance on substituting wicketkeepers due to pre-existing injuries, Pant must be fully fit to don the gloves again in Manchester.

With India trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, the upcoming Test at Old Trafford is a must-win. A compromised Pant behind the stumps could seriously affect India’s chances. His recovery will be monitored closely in the days leading up to the match.

- Fourth Test begins July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester

- Team India sweating on Pant’s full fitness

- Dhruv Jurel likely to keep as backup if Pant is unable to don the gloves

- India aiming to level the series and force a decider at The Oval

- As the pressure mounts, India will be hoping that their talisman behind the stumps is ready to roar once again.