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Rishabh Pant to rejoin Delhi Capitals? Kuldeep Yadav likely to move to LSG in major IPL 2027 trade deal

A major IPL 2027 trade could see Rishabh Pant reunite with Delhi Capitals and Kuldeep Yadav join Lucknow Super Giants. While no official confirmation has been made, reports suggest talks between the franchises are gathering momentum.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
Rishabh Pant to rejoin Delhi Capitals? Kuldeep Yadav likely to move to LSG in major IPL 2027 trade deal
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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