/Rishabh Pant to rejoin Delhi Capitals? Kuldeep Yadav likely to move to LSG in major IPL 2027 trade deal

Rishabh Pant is reportedly set for a return to Delhi Capitals, while Kuldeep Yadav could head to Lucknow Super Giants in a potential trade deal ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027.
According to a report by TOI, discussions are progressing regarding a potential deal involving the two stars. While the finer details are yet to be finalised, Pant is reportedly keen on a return to Delhi Capitals, the franchise where he spent the first nine seasons of his IPL career.
Pant joined Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025 after being bought for a record Rs 27 crore at the mega auction. However, his stint with the franchise has not gone according to plan. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 269 runs during the 2025 season and followed it up with 312 runs in IPL 2026. LSG finished seventh in 2025 and ended at the bottom of the table in 2026.
Following the disappointing campaign, Pant stepped down as captain of the franchise. "Rishabh approached the franchise with his request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain," LSG Director of Cricket Tom Moody had said after Pant relinquished the captaincy.
Pant represented Delhi Capitals from 2016 to 2024 and emerged as one of the franchise's most influential players. During his time with the team, he scored 3,284 runs in 111 matches at a strike rate of 148.93 and also served as captain.
A return to Delhi would mark a homecoming for the left-handed batter, who developed into one of India's premier white-ball cricketers during his stint with the franchise.
As of now, it remains unclear whether Pant will return as captain if the move materialises. Reports suggest Delhi Capitals management is yet to take a final call on the leadership role, with KL Rahul also emerging as a potential option.
The reported trade could see Kuldeep Yadav heading in the opposite direction to Lucknow Super Giants. Kuldeep has been a key member of Delhi Capitals since joining the franchise in 2022 and was retained for ₹13.25 crore ahead of IPL 2025. The left-arm wrist-spinner enjoyed an excellent debut season with DC, claiming 21 wickets in 14 matches before continuing to deliver consistent performances in subsequent editions.
The move would represent a homecoming for Kuldeep, who plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh. For LSG, the acquisition could significantly strengthen their spin-bowling department ahead of IPL 2027.
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