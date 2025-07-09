Rishabh Pant Turns Heads At Wimbledon 2025 In Striped Suit, Backs Alcaraz - Watch

India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant added a touch of cricketing charisma to Wimbledon 2025 as he made a stylish debut in the Royal Box, flaunting a striped suit and supporting tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz for the title. Meanwhile, his exploits in the ongoing Test series against England continue to rewrite records.

Cricket Meets Centre Court: Pant Steals Spotlight at Wimbledon

In a rare crossover moment between cricket and tennis, Rishabh Pant made his Wimbledon debut on Monday, joining the ranks of sporting elite seen gracing the All England Club. Dressed sharply in a tailored striped suit, paired with a sleek tie and standout glasses, Pant exuded confidence and style, quickly becoming the talk of social media. The photos from his appearance, shared widely across Twitter and Instagram, earned praise from fans and fashion watchers alike.

While Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former India Test captain Virat Kohli had already created a social media frenzy with their presence at Novak Djokovic’s match, Pant’s unexpected arrival added a fresh cricketing charm to SW19. Former England pacer James Anderson, ex-West Indies great Brian Lara, and England’s Joe Root were also spotted, turning Centre Court into a celebration of global cricketing legends.

Pant’s Pick: Alcaraz Over Djokovic?

In a quick chat with Wimbledon media, Rishabh Pant revealed that he’s backing Carlos Alcaraz to lift the coveted title this year. "I have to support Alcaraz. I think he is going to win the Championships," Pant declared, directly countering Kohli’s prediction favoring Djokovic.

Alcaraz’s blistering quarterfinal performance—where he crushed Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3—only strengthened Pant’s case. The reigning French Open champion is riding a 23-match win streak and will face Taylor Fritz in the semis. With world No.1 Jannik Sinner battling an elbow injury, Alcaraz is now widely seen as the favourite to claim Wimbledon 2025.

On Fire in England: Pant’s Bat Does the Talking

While Pant turned heads in the Wimbledon stands, his performance on the cricket field has been even more dazzling. Currently leading India’s fightback in the five-Test series against England, the southpaw achieved a historic milestone in the second Test at Edgbaston. He became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score 2,000+ Test runs in SENA countries—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

With a blistering 65 off 58 balls—laced with eight boundaries and three sixes—Pant not only rescued India from a tricky spot but also surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni for the most SENA runs by an Asian wicketkeeper. His current SENA tally stands at 2,023 runs in 28 matches, averaging 41.28 with six centuries to his name.

India Bounce Back in Style, Edgbaston Jinx Broken

Pant’s heroics were part of a bigger script as a young Indian team led by Shubman Gill crushed England by a massive 336 runs, snapping a 58-year winless streak at Edgbaston. The absence of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah was barely felt, as Bihar-born Akash Deep rose to the occasion with a spirited performance, earning plaudits for his accuracy and aggression.

With the five-match Test series now level at 1-1, all eyes will be on Lord’s, where India take on England in the pivotal third Test. Pant, now serving as India’s Test vice-captain, will be crucial both behind the stumps and with the bat.

Style, Substance, and Stardom

From setting trends at Wimbledon to setting records on English pitches, Rishabh Pant is living a momentous July. His style off the field and tenacity on it make him a defining face of India’s new-age cricketing ethos. As fans eagerly await both Wimbledon’s final rounds and the next Test clash at Lord’s, one thing is certain—Pant is at the top of his game, and everyone is watching.