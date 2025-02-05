Rishabh Pant Turns Philanthropist, To Donate 10% Of Commercial Earnings To THIS Foundation

India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant came up with a crucial update on his charitable foundation. For those who do not know, Star Player has started ‘Rishabh Pant Foundation’ which is a nonprofit organization that aims to uplift and help disadvantaged communities.

Rishabh Pant shared a video on his social media handle where he expressed his gratitude towards cricket. He also spoke about the importance of staying hopeful and persistent despite tough situations. In the video, that has gone viral on social media, Pant said he would donate 10% of his commercial earnings to the RPF.

“Everything I am, everything I have is because of the beautiful sport of cricket and all I have learnt from the life lessons. I am fortunate to be in a position, and even more full of gratitude a couple of years back. Thanks to your love, blessings, and support, what I have learnt in life is to never give up and always keep smiling with hope. And now my aim is that I can bring more smiles to the people like I do through my game play,” expressed Pant in a social media post.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about giving back, and what better time than now! Going forward, I am dedicating 10% of my commercial income towards the Rishabh Pant Foundation. The RPF is a project very dear to me, and the details of the cause are close to my heart. It will be announced in the next couple of months. I’m very excited, and can’t wait to get started and share more details with you all! Thank you for your love and support,” he added.

Rishabh Pant’s big assignment is the upcoming Champions Trophy, but before that, the Indian team will play an ODI series against England at home. The series includes a total of three matches, beginning on Thursday, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.