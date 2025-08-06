Rishabh Pant Turns Real-Life Hero: Funds Education Of Underprivileged Karnataka Girl

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has gone beyond the cricket field to play a hero’s role in real life. In a heartening gesture, the wicketkeeper-batter extended financial support to a girl from a poor family in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, enabling her to pursue higher education. Pant, who has represented India across all formats, personally stepped in to pay the college fees of a student named Jyoti Kanabur Math, ensuring she could follow her dream of becoming a software engineer.

Jyoti's Academic Journey and Struggles

Hailing from Rabkavi village in Bilagi taluk, Jyoti had shown great promise by scoring 85% in her Pre-University Course (PUC). Despite her academic performance, her dreams of pursuing a Bachelor’s in Computer Applications (BCA) hung in the balance due to her family’s financial limitations.

She had secured admission to the Bijapur Lingayat Education (BLE) institution in Jamkhandi, but her father, Teerthayya Kanabur Math, couldn’t afford the college fees.

How Pant Came to Know of the Situation

The family initially approached a local well-wisher named Anil in search of help. Anil reached out to his friend Akshay in Bengaluru, who then used his cricketing network to raise awareness about Jyoti’s situation. As fate would have it, the request reached Rishabh Pant, who responded swiftly.

Without any publicity or delay, Pant paid the entire fee of ₹40,000 directly to the college, enabling Jyoti to join the BCA program and continue her studies uninterrupted.

Jyoti's Heartfelt Message of Gratitude

In a touching message, Jyoti expressed her deep appreciation for Pant's kindness:

“Rishabh Pant transferred ₹40,000 so that I could pursue my BCA. I am very thankful to Rishabh Pant and pray to God to bless him with good health. I also want to say: save the girl child and empower the girl child,” she said.

She also thanked Anil and Akshay for their roles in making the support possible and pledged to help other underprivileged children in the future once she becomes a software engineer.

Pant’s Continued Rise in Indian Cricket

Rishabh Pant has been making headlines both on and off the field. Recently, he was promoted to the role of vice-captain of the Indian Test team, a testament to his leadership potential and maturity. Pant was part of India’s squad during the tour of England. However, an injury after the Manchester Test cut his campaign short. Even during his recovery, the cricketer found time to make a meaningful difference in someone's life.