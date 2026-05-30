Rishabh Pant vs LSG management: How a super over decision involving Pooran against KKR exposed the rift that ended his captaincy

A significant shake-up swept through the Indian Premier League landscape after Lucknow Super Giants officially confirmed that Rishabh Pant had stepped down from the captaincy following IPL 2026. While many initially assumed the decision was purely a consequence of the franchise's disappointing results over the past two seasons, reports now indicate that the reasons behind Pant's exit from leadership run considerably deeper than just performances on the field.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter reportedly grew progressively uncomfortable with the overall functioning and decision-making dynamics within the franchise, ultimately concluding that stepping away from the captaincy was the right path forward.

Pant Reportedly Unhappy With Decision-Making Structure at LSG

According to reports as qouted by Sportstak, Pant's frustrations had been building steadily throughout the IPL 2026 campaign. The left-hander, widely known for leading with instinct and aggression, reportedly found it increasingly difficult to operate freely within a setup where multiple voices were involved in tactical planning and match related decisions.

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The LSG leadership structure included experienced figures such as head coach Justin Langer, director Tom Moody, assistant coach Lance Klusener and senior players like Kane Williamson. While such collaborative systems are common across franchise cricket, Pant reportedly preferred having greater personal control over on-field decisions and tactical calls. As the season progressed, subtle signs of discomfort became more visible during post-match interactions and internal team discussions.

One particularly significant moment reportedly surfaced during the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders. Pant was believed to have favoured sending Ayush Badoni out to bat, given his rhythm and confidence at that stage of the game. However, the management backed a different call and Nicholas Pooran was ultimately sent in instead. While not viewed as an outright confrontation, the incident reportedly laid bare the growing gap in cricketing philosophies between Pant and the team management.

Reports further suggest that Pant had already informed the franchise during the latter half of IPL 2026 of his desire to step down, well before the season had officially drawn to a close.

Rishabh Pant Now Wants to Focus on Reviving His Career

Beyond the leadership related friction, Pant is also believed to be placing the revival of his own cricket career at the top of his priorities. The 28-year-old endured another difficult season with the bat and has gradually slipped out of India's white-ball plans while also losing the Test vice-captaincy role. The additional burden of captaincy reportedly weighed heavily during an already challenging phase of his career.

Pant is now expected to channel his complete energy towards rediscovering his batting rhythm and reclaiming his place across all formats for Team India. Despite stepping down as captain, reports suggest that Pant is likely to remain part of the Lucknow Super Giants setup and continue honouring his contract with the franchise. Meanwhile, LSG are expected to embark on a broader rebuilding exercise ahead of IPL 2027. Several reports indicate that Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are among the frontrunners to succeed Pant as the franchise's next captain. At the same time, Justin Langer's future as head coach also reportedly remains uncertain as Lucknow brace for sweeping structural changes following their troubled IPL 2026 campaign.