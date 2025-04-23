Rishabh Pant vs Zaheer Khan: Explosive Dugout Exchange Sparks Controversy As Batting Order Chaos Unfolds

In what’s turning out to be a season of frustration for Rishabh Pant, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper once again found himself at the center of a dramatic IPL moment—this time not for his explosive strokeplay, but for an animated exchange with team mentor Zaheer Khan just before a puzzling two-ball duck against Delhi Capitals (DC). The episode not only raised questions about his role in the LSG batting order but also opened up a broader debate around leadership clarity and team tactics in high-pressure matches.

Pant’s Puzzling Entry at No.7 – A Captain Left Waiting

In Tuesday night’s clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, LSG were well-placed at 99/2 after 12 overs. But in a move that stunned fans and commentators alike, Pant was held back until the very last over—eventually walking in at No.7 with just two balls left to face.

His arrival was met with visible frustration, and within seconds, he was back in the dugout—bowled by Mukesh Kumar after a failed switch hit attempt. The decision to delay his entry came under immediate scrutiny, especially given the stakes and the poor form he's endured so far this season: 106 runs in 8 innings, averaging 13.25 at a strike-rate of just 96.36.

Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer, or Pant? Who Made the Call?

TV cameras caught a fiery discussion between Pant and Zaheer Khan in the dugout even before he took the field. The nature of the animated chat fueled speculation about the tactical call.

Was Pant’s late entry part of a pre-planned strategy devised by head coach Justin Langer and Zaheer Khan? Or was it Pant's own decision gone wrong?

Former cricketers Anil Kumble and Suresh Raina, on air during the Hindi commentary, offered sharp insights:

“Rishabh looks frustrated. It’s clear it wasn’t the right call. He should’ve batted earlier. Was it his call or the coach’s? That frustration shows something is off,” said Kumble.

Raina added,

“He probably told Zaheer, ‘I should’ve gone in earlier.’ You’ve got 20 overs, and you’re the captain. This late entry didn’t help anyone.”

Missed Momentum and DC’s Dominance

LSG, despite an 87-run opening stand led by Aiden Markram, collapsed to 159/6 after a mid-innings stutter. DC, on the other hand, chased down the target in just 17.5 overs—powered by half-centuries from KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel.

Mukesh Kumar’s brilliant 4/33 spell derailed LSG’s middle order, and by the time Pant arrived at the crease, it was far too late for damage control.

Pant’s Post-Match Reflection – A Hint of Regret

When asked about the batting order decision, Pant explained that the idea was to experiment with match-ups and conditions:

“The idea was to capitalise with Samad, then Miller. We got stuck on the wicket. We’ve got to figure out the right combination,” Pant said.

His comments, though diplomatic, hinted at internal confusion—a theme that’s increasingly evident in LSG’s inconsistent campaign.