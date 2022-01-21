हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rishbah Pant goes past Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni to register THIS record

Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant entered history books when he smashed 85 in the second ODI against South Africa on Friday (January 21).

Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant entered history books when he smashed 85 in the second ODI against South Africa on Friday (January 21).

Pant took just 71 balls to make 85 and was looking set to get to his first ODI hundred but a loose shot against Tabraiz Shamshi cost him his wicket. 

However, that 85-run knock was enough to get him in record books. 

His 85 is now the highest ODI score by an Indian wicketkeeper in South Africa. 

When Pant scored his 78th run, he surpassed Rahul Dravid to achieve the milestone. Other Indians on the list are MS Dhoni (65), Rahul Dravid (62) and Saba Karim (55). 

After losing the first ODI, India need a win in second match to keep the series alive. After winning the toss, India opted to bat first but Dhawan fell early and Kohli too fell for a nought. 

It was then that Pant and Rahul came together and formed a 115-run stand for the third wicket but SA struck again, picking up back to back wickets of Rahul and Pant to derail Indian innings. 

For live updates from the game, follow LIVE blog

