Rising CSK Star Ayush Mhatre Continues His Red-Hot Form, Smashes Back-To-Back Centuries In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ayush Mhatre, the Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener, continued his red-hot form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by smashing back-to-back centuries.

After smashing his maiden T20 century ( 110 off 53) against Vidarbha just a couple of days ago, teenager Mhatre scored another impressive hundred in Mumbai's dominant nine-wicket victory over Andhra in a group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Lucknow on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 160 for victory, Mhatre (104 not out off 59) outshone national T20 skipper Surykumar Yadav (31 not out off 21 balls) in an unbroken stand of 105, which came off just 9.4 overs. During his attacking knock, Mhatre hit nine sixes and five fours.

The 18-year-old Mhatre, who has been retained by Chennai Super Kings, has now hit 19 sixes across three SMAT games this season.

A Record for the Ages

The back-to-back centuries capped off a phenomenal run for Ayush Mhatre, who, with his first T20 century, achieved a monumental milestone.

At just 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre became the youngest cricketer in India to score a century in all three domestic formats - First-class, List A, and T20. He surpassed the previous record held by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who achieved the feat at the age of 19 years and 339 days.

Future Is Bright: CSK And India U-19

Mhatre's exceptional form has not gone unnoticed. He is a rising star for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, who retained him for the upcoming season after he impressed with 240 runs in seven matches at an impressive strike rate of 188.97 in his debut season this year.

Furthermore, his consistent performances earned him the prestigious honour of being named the captain of the India U-19 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.