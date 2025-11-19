Rising Stars Asia Cup: India A Keep Title Hopes Alive With Powerful Win Over Oman A

India A continued their impressive campaign at the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, sealing a smooth passage into the semifinals with a dominant six-wicket victory over Oman A on Tuesday. Led by a composed and match-winning half-century from Harsh Dubey, the Jitesh Sharma-led outfit showed class, control, and clarity in a must-win encounter that kept their title hopes alive.

India A Bounce Back Strong After Pakistan Setback

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Coming into this clash after a narrow defeat to Pakistan A, India A were under pressure to deliver—both in terms of performance and qualification. A slip-up here would have cost them a semifinal berth, but the young Indian side displayed maturity beyond their years.

Opting for an aggressive approach right from the outset, the bowlers set the tone. Seamers and spinners combined smartly, denying Oman A any real momentum. Their disciplined lines and clever variations restricted Oman A to 135 for 7 in 20 overs, a total far below par on a surface offering even pace and bounce.

With this convincing win, India A joined Pakistan Shaheens as the second team to qualify for the semifinals from Group B.

All-Round Bowling Effort Puts India A in Control

India A’s bowling blueprint was simple: attack early, squeeze in the middle, and deny late-order fireworks. Each bowler executed the plan with precision.

Oman A struggled to stitch meaningful partnerships, constantly losing wickets at crucial stages. The Indian bowlers ensured runs came at a premium, using cutters, back-of-length deliveries, and stump-to-stump accuracy to keep the scoring rate in check. The controlled effort showcased the depth in India’s young bowling arsenal—an encouraging sign ahead of the knockout rounds.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir Provide Early Fireworks

Chasing a modest target, India A were expected to ease their way through, but Oman A’s spirited fielding added early drama.

Promising opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, dropped on 4, couldn’t capitalise and departed for 12 off 13 balls. Priyansh Arya followed soon after, falling for a brisk 10 off 6 deliveries. Despite the early hiccups, India A did well not to let the chase slip.

Naman Dhir lifted the tempo almost instantly with a lively 30 off just 19 balls, using clean hitting and attacking intent to break Oman A’s rhythm. His cameo ensured India A never fell behind the required rate, keeping pressure firmly on the opposition.

Harsh Dubey’s First T20 Fifty Steals the Spotlight

Promoted to No. 4, Harsh Dubey embraced the responsibility with a calm yet commanding approach. His unbeaten 53 off 44 balls was a masterclass in controlled aggression—picking gaps, rotating strike, and punishing loose balls with finesse.

Dubey’s innings was a perfect blend of temperament and flair, reflecting the promising future India’s next-generation cricketers possess. He found solid support in Nehal Wadhera, whose 23 off 24 balls ensured stability as India A crossed the finish line in 17.5 overs.

The Dubey-Wadhera partnership stitched the chase together, highlighting India A’s ability to rebuild and accelerate at will.

India A Eye Another Clash With Pakistan A

With this win, India A not only entered the semifinals but also kept alive the exciting prospect of another high-stakes India A vs Pakistan A final, scheduled for November 23. For now, India A will face the topper of Group A in the first semifinal on Friday, while Pakistan A will contest the second semifinal later that day.

The tournament has already showcased thrilling encounters and rising stars, but India A’s balanced, confident, and well-rounded execution stands out. If their current form is any indication, the road to the final could very well lead to another India–Pakistan blockbuster.